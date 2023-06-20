Operator business services profiles: Western Europe 2023

This report highlights the business activities of 83 telecoms operators in 16 countries in Western Europe. The profiles in this report include information about each operator’s strategy, portfolio, acquisitions and other relevant information.

We also include financial performance data, where available.

This report includes profiles for the following operators.


Country | Operators
Austria | Telekom Austria, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta), 3 Group Europe (Drei), Liwest, Kabelplus, MegaTel and HoT Telekom
Belgium | Proxmius, Telenet and Orange
Denmark | TDC (Nuuday), Telenor, Norlys, Telia, Three and Waoo!
Finland | Elisa, Telia, DNA (Telenor), Lounea and Edzcom (Cellnex)
France | Orange, Altice (SFR), Bouygues Telecom, Free (Iliad), Aditsa and Foliateam
Germany | Deutsche Telekom (Telekom), Vodafone, Telefónica (02), United Internet (1&1), Plusnet and NFON (ICT service provider)
Greece | Cosmote, Forthnet (Nova), Vodafone and Wind
Ireland | eir, Vodafone, Three, Virgin Media and BT
Italy | Telecom Italia (TIM), Swisscom (Fastweb), Vodafone, Wind Tre and Irideos
Netherlands | KPN, VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile Netherlands
Norway | Telenor, Telia Company (Telia), Lyse (Altibox and Ice), GlobalConnect, Bitpro (NextGenTel) and Nortel
Portugal | Altice (MEO), ONI, NOS, NOWO and Vodafone
Spain | Telefónica (Movistar), Vodafone, MÁSMÓVIL and Orange
Sweden | Telia, Tele2, Bahnhof, Bredband2 and Telenor
Switzerland | Liberty Global (UPC/Sunrise), Salt and Swisscom
UK | BT, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Gamma, Colt, TalkTalk, Daisy Group, Three UK, Sky (Comcast) and Vorboss


