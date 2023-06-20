New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator business services profiles: Western Europe 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273555/?utm_source=GNW

We also include financial performance data, where available.





This report includes profiles for the following operators.





Country | Operators

Austria | Telekom Austria, Deutsche Telekom (Magenta), 3 Group Europe (Drei), Liwest, Kabelplus, MegaTel and HoT Telekom

Belgium | Proxmius, Telenet and Orange

Denmark | TDC (Nuuday), Telenor, Norlys, Telia, Three and Waoo!

Finland | Elisa, Telia, DNA (Telenor), Lounea and Edzcom (Cellnex)

France | Orange, Altice (SFR), Bouygues Telecom, Free (Iliad), Aditsa and Foliateam

Germany | Deutsche Telekom (Telekom), Vodafone, Telefónica (02), United Internet (1&1), Plusnet and NFON (ICT service provider)

Greece | Cosmote, Forthnet (Nova), Vodafone and Wind

Ireland | eir, Vodafone, Three, Virgin Media and BT

Italy | Telecom Italia (TIM), Swisscom (Fastweb), Vodafone, Wind Tre and Irideos

Netherlands | KPN, VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile Netherlands

Norway | Telenor, Telia Company (Telia), Lyse (Altibox and Ice), GlobalConnect, Bitpro (NextGenTel) and Nortel

Portugal | Altice (MEO), ONI, NOS, NOWO and Vodafone

Spain | Telefónica (Movistar), Vodafone, MÁSMÓVIL and Orange

Sweden | Telia, Tele2, Bahnhof, Bredband2 and Telenor

Switzerland | Liberty Global (UPC/Sunrise), Salt and Swisscom

UK | BT, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone, Gamma, Colt, TalkTalk, Daisy Group, Three UK, Sky (Comcast) and Vorboss



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273555/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________