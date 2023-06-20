New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Contrast Media Agent and Injector System Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469607/?utm_source=GNW



The global contrast media agent and injector system market was valued at $7,634.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $9,712.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period 2022-2026. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases leading to an upsurge in demand for imaging with contrast media agent and injector system and image-guided diagnostics.



The global contrast media agent and injector system market is developing.The global contrast media agent and injector system market has witnessed several collaborations among the market players.



The collaborations are aimed at combining capabilities, expanding the customer base, and marketing, among others.



The opportunity for growth of the global contrast media agent and injector system market lies in continued research and development activities for manufacturing innovative contrast media agent and injector system. Many pharmaceutical companies are expanding their businesses and becoming more outsourcing-oriented.



The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the world’s healthcare sector, especially the contrast media agent and injector system sector.The COVID-19 pandemic led to the rescheduling of non-essential diagnostic tests and treatment procedures in order to allocate more resources toward the management of COVID-19.



The American College of Radiology postponed non-urgent outpatient visits in accordance with the guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventio (CDC). According to a paper published in the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in April 2020, titled ‘The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Radiology Practices,’ imaging volumes were affected with the greatest decline observed in outpatient settings, followed by emergency departments and inpatient settings.



The future impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply across the global contrast media agent and injector system market depends on the abilities of stakeholders to withstand unforeseeable scenarios in the future. The intensity of impact due to COVID-19 in the future will depend on the current efforts being made by companies to equip their supply chains with the necessary components and processes to remain responsive.



• Contrast Media Agents

• Injector Systems



The global contrast media agent and injector system market (by product) is expected to be dominated by the contrast media agents segment.



• X-Ray/CT Scan

• MRI

• Ultrasound



The global contrast media agent market (by modality) is expected to be dominated by the X-Ray/CT scan.



• Iodine-Based Contrast Media Agent

• Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media Agent

• Barium-Based Contrast Media Agent

• Microbubble Contrast Media Agent

• Others



The global contrast media agent market (by type of media agent) is expected to be dominated by iodine-based contrast media agent.



• CT Injector Systems

• MRI Injector Systems

• Cardiovascular/Angiography Injector Systems



The global contrast media injector system market (by modality) is expected to be dominated by CT injector systems.



• Injector

• Consumables and Accessories



The global contrast media injector system market (by product) is expected to be dominated by consumables and accessories.



• Single-Head Injectors

• Dual-Head Injectors

• Syringeless Injectors



The global contrast media injector system market (by injector type) is expected to be dominated by single-head injectors.



• North America - U.S., Canada

• Europe - Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



The global contrast media agent and injector system market (by region) is dominated by the North America region.



• In January 2023, Bayer AG received approval in Europe for its Ultravist-300, -370, an iodine-based contrast agent for contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM).

• In December 2022, Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. expanded its business by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong.

• In April 2022, Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.’s gadobutrol injection received the "Drug Registration Certificate" from the National Medial Production Administration (NMPA).

• In February 2023, Bracco Group partnered with Wellstar Health System. Through this partnership, the company conducted trials for its FDA-approved VUEWAY (gadopiclenol) injection, which is a contrast agent for use in MRI.

• In February 2023, Bracco Group acquired all the shares of Bracco-Eisai from Eisai. Furthermore, the company also changed the name of the company from Bracco-Eisai to Bracco Japan, Ltd.

• In July 2022, Fresenius Kabi, a subsidiary of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, launched its range of generic contrast media agents’ generics in the U.S.

• In December 2022, General Electric Company partnered with ulrich GmbH & Co. KG. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to offer a branded multi-dose contrast media injector in the U.S.



• Increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases leading to an upsurge in demand for imaging with contrast media agent and injector system

• Upsurge in demand for image-guided diagnostics

• Growing number of regulatory approvals



• Rising health concerns post usage of contrast media agents in the body



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global contrast media agent and injector system market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures.



Competitive Strategy: The global contrast media agent and injector system market consists of various leading manufacturers, small-medium enterprises, and emerging startups.With the increasing demand for advanced devices, companies have the opportunity to expand their presence in the market through different strategic approaches.



Some of the strategies followed by the leading contributors are the launch of new products, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory and legal approvals.



• Bayer AG

• Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Bracco Group

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Guerbet

• Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• Jodas Expoim Pvt. Ltd.

• Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

• Shenzen Seacrown Electromechanical Co., Ltd.

• Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd.

• ulrich GmbH & Co. KG

• Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.



• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

