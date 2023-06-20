New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Frequency, Solution, Service, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469605/?utm_source=GNW

It includes a variety of tasks, such as the creation of monitoring systems, software, analytics tools, and associated services.



Spectrum monitoring allows companies to discover inactive frequency bands, improve frequency allocations, and prevent unlawful usage, resulting in increased spectrum efficiency.The satellite spectrum monitoring market is driven by several factors, including the surging demand for satellite-based communication systems and deep space communication networks.



The application of satellite spectrum monitoring market is in various fields such as aerospace, marine, military, and government. Satellite spectrum monitoring enables the detection of illegal radio frequency interference (RFI) sources, which allows satellite operators to take necessary actions to limit interference and preserve the quality and reliability of satellite communication by recognizing and pinpointing sources of interference.



Market Introduction



Governments and organizations recognized the necessity to properly manage the restricted frequency spectrum for satellite communications with the launch of the first artificial satellites in the mid-20th century.As satellite technology advanced, monitoring and managing spectrum use became increasingly crucial.



In the 1960s and 1970s, satellite spectrum monitoring was primarily concerned with ensuring clear communications.Monitoring stations were established to detect and trace unauthorized broadcasts, unexpected interference, and signal quality issues.



These early monitoring attempts relied on manual observation and basic instruments.



Currently, the trend toward more automated and software-defined monitoring systems is major progress.Traditional human monitoring methods have mostly been substituted by smart software systems capable of continually and automatically analyzing enormous amounts of spectrum data in real time.



Advanced algorithms and machine learning approaches are used in these systems to detect and categorize diverse signals, identify interference sources, and offer operators actionable information.



Industrial Impact



The satellite spectrum monitoring solutions and technological advancements in the field are expected to have a positive impact on the global market for satellite spectrum monitoring.Several organizations, research institutes, and government agencies are working to introduce newer technologies into the global satellite spectrum monitoring market.



When compared to satellite spectrum monitoring tools such as spectrum analyzers, antennas, and direction finders, the demand for vector signal analyzers stands out as the solution in high demand.



In recent years, satellite spectrum monitoring has registered an exponential surge in demand from the defense industry, with high demands for satellite spectrum monitoring solutions such as spectrum analyzers reaching record heights.Additionally, due to the rising demand for satellite services, the growth of satellite constellations, and the advent of new frequency bands for satellite communications, satellite spectrum monitoring has grown in significance during the past few years.



For instance, in August 2022, Calian Group Ltd. signed a contract with NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre to supply a third highly effective antenna for the very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) global observing system (VGOS) of NASA. The NASA Space Geodesy Project, which works to maintain the global geodetic infrastructure of various networks and individual ground stations, including the NASA VGOS network of antennas, would use this 12m high-performance Calian antenna.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by End User

• Aerospace

• Maritime

• Oil and Gas

• Military

• Government

• Telecom

• Media and Entertainment



Military End User to Continue its Dominance as the Leading End User Segment



The satellite spectrum monitoring market is led by the military industry, with a 28.99% share in 2023. Rising military advancements and demands for satellite spectrum monitoring products and solutions in the coming years are driving the growth of the satellite spectrum monitoring market.



Satellite-based surveillance and information collection are made possible because of satellite spectrum monitoring in the military.Satellites with cutting-edge image and sensor technology offer crucial intelligence and reconnaissance data for military operations.



Spectrum monitoring helps to ensure efficient data transfer, allocate satellite bandwidth efficiently, and find any interference that can impair surveillance capabilities.It is expected that the sales of satellite spectrum monitoring products and services will continue the same trend in the coming years and contribute significantly to the growth of the satellite spectrum monitoring market during the forecast period.



For instance, the U.S. military uses satellite spectrum monitoring to improve its electronic warfare capabilities. The military can detect and identify possible threats, such as hostile radar systems or jamming efforts, by monitoring and analyzing the electromagnetic spectrum, including satellite communications bands. This data aids in the development of effective countermeasures and the security of military ISR activities. Also, to aid the military in ISR activities, Kratos’ SpectralNet system for military ISR uses AI and machine learning to monitor the spectrum. It is capable of real-time monitoring, geolocation, and automatic interference identification and mitigation.



Segmentation 2: by Solution

• Hardware

• Software



Hardware to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033



The satellite spectrum monitoring market is expected to be dominated by the hardware segment in 2023, with a 51.87% share in terms of revenue due to the high demand for satellite spectrum monitoring products and growing demand for analyzers, direction finders, and antennas, among others.



Additionally, the hardware segment comprises antennas, spectrum monitoring receivers, data processing and storage systems, and signal analyzers that make up hardware components in the satellite spectrum monitoring industry that are required for the collection, analysis, processing, and administration of radio frequency signals.These hardware solutions provide comprehensive spectrum monitoring, interference detection, spectrum utilization optimization, and regulatory compliance.



The capabilities and efficacy of satellite spectrum monitoring systems are continually being enhanced via the development and integration of hardware technologies.



For instance, Anritsu Corporation’s Spectrum Analyzer/Signal Analyzer MS2850A is a spectrum analyzer/signal analyzer with a frequency range of 9 kHz to either 32 GHz or 44.5 GHz with a maximum analysis bandwidth of 1 GHz. It offers all-in-one coverage from the sub-6 GHz to millimeter-wave 28 GHz/39 GHz bands and supports wideband communications measurements, such as 5G mobile communications and broadcast satellite equipment.



Segmentation 3: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - U.K., Germany, France, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, China, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa, and Latin America



Europe was the highest-growing market among all the regions registering a CAGR of 8.68%. Europe is anticipated to gain traction in terms of satellite spectrum monitoring product production owing to the presence of a large number of satellite spectrum monitoring manufacturers such as CRFS Limited, Integrasys S.A, Sky and Space Company Limited, and Atos. Moreover, favorable government policies are also expected to support the growth of the satellite spectrum monitoring market in Europe and Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.



In Europe, France is anticipated to show the highest growth in the satellite spectrum monitoring market among other countries in Europe, such as U.K. and Germany. France is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.27%. The growth of France in the satellite spectrum monitoring market is mainly due to the factors such as increasing demand for broadband connectivity and increasing support for space research and exploration.



Recent Developments in the Satellite Spectrum Monitoring Market



• In November 2022, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co. signed a contract with the German Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post and Railway to supply them with 12 R&S PR200 portable monitoring receivers’ addition to the 62 units delivered the year before. The R&S PR200 was picked by the regulatory body due to its superior RF characteristics, quick signal processing, and well-engineered operability.

• In September 2022, National Instruments Corporation signed a partnership with ANDRO as its third-party software partner. It is a low-cost SDR that is frequently used for complicated system design and rapid prototyping. The USRP is a great choice for many applications, including basic record-and-playback devices, spectrum monitoring systems, and even complete cellular networks, because of its versatility, cost, and ease of use.

• In August 2022, Calian Group Ltd. signed a contract with NASA Goddard Space Flight Centre to supply a third highly effective antenna for the very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) global observing system (VGOS) of NASA. The NASA Space Geodesy Project, which works to maintain the global geodetic infrastructure of various networks and individual ground stations, including the NASA VGOS network of antennas, would use this 12m high-performance Calian antenna.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the satellite spectrum monitoring market:

• Increasing Demand for Satellite-Based Communication Services

• Deep Space Communication Networks

• Space Debris Mitigation



Following are the challenges for the satellite spectrum monitoring market:

• High Equipment and Infrastructure Cost

• Rapidly Evolving Technology



Following are the opportunities for the satellite spectrum monitoring market:

• Increasing Adoption of Satellite Connectivity for IoT Applications



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of solutions available for deployment and their potential globally. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the satellite spectrum monitoring market by end user (aerospace, maritime, oil and gas, military, government, telecom, and media and entertainment), solution (hardware and software), and service (software-as-a-service and spectrum monitoring as-a-service).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The satellite spectrum monitoring market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favored strategy for the companies has been merger and acquisition to strengthen their position in the satellite spectrum monitoring market.



For instance, in January 2021, Calian Group Ltd. acquired InterTronic Solutions Inc. High-accuracy, fast-moving motion systems are among the cutting-edge, very precise antenna solutions produced by InterTronic for use by military, scientific, and commercial clients. Radio astronomy, radar, electronic warfare, deep space exploration, and satellite communications are among the industries where InterTronic systems are used.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the satellite spectrum monitoring market analyzed and profiled in the study involve major satellite spectrum monitoring products and services offering companies providing hardware and software, respectively.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the satellite spectrum monitoring market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Methodology: The research methodology design adopted for this specific study includes a mix of data collected from primary and secondary data sources. Both primary resources (key players, market leaders, and in-house experts) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with analytical tools, are employed to build the predictive and forecast models.



Data and validation have been taken into consideration from both primary sources as well as secondary sources.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on thorough secondary research, which includes analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, market penetration, and insights, which are gathered from primary experts.



The top solution segment, which is leading, includes satellite spectrum monitoring hardware manufacturers that capture around 74% of the presence in the market. Players in other industries, such as satellite spectrum monitoring software manufacturers, account for approximately 26% of the presence in the market.



Key Companies Profiled:

• Anritsu Corporation

• Atos

• Calian Group Ltd.

• Clearbox Systems

• CRFS Limited

• EXFO Inc.

• Integrasys S.A.

• Keysight Technologies

• Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

• Narda Safety Test Solutions

• National Instruments Corporation

• Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co

• ST Engineering iDirect

• SatSignature

• Tektronix



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469605/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________