The Law Offices of Geoff Rill Ready to Provide Their Services to Victims of Dog Bite and Other Personal Injury Cases

Newport Beach, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newport Beach, California -

Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, based in Newport Beach, CA, wants to emphasize that they are offering their legal services for various kinds of personal injury cases, such as dog bites, bicycle accidents, car accidents, catastrophic injuries, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents, premises liability, rideshare accidents, truck accidents, and wrongful death. More about the firm and Geoff Rill can be gleaned by visiting the firm’s LinkedIn page.

Geoff Rill says, “If you're the victim of a car crash, dog bite, trip-and-fall or other accident, you are entitled to compensation from the insurance carrier that covers the defendant. Their mission is to deny your claim or to pay you as little as possible. It is our job to protect your rights and to make sure you get the justice you deserve. Consultations are free and confidential. If you or your loved one has been injured, we are here to assist you. It’s our mission to deliver exceptional service to all of our clients. Every case is unique, and we are passionate about advocating for our clients and assisting them in asserting their rights.”

A dog bite is one of the types of personal injury cases they can handle at the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC. Even a small dog bite can result into a serious injury and can result into a major ordeal for the victim. According to California law, dog owners are strictly liable and have a legal duty for any injuries or damages their pet may cause. That is applicable even if the dog owner was not at fault or didn’t act with negligence. The only exception is when the victim illegally entered a private property before the dog bite. It is also important that meter readers and mail carriers are an exemption because of their need to access private residences because of their work.

For those who have lost a loved one due to the negligence of another person, the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC can also provide a wrongful death attorney to handle the lawsuit. The firm will conduct an investigation by talking with any witnesses and consulting with experts. This is the discovery process and usually takes a lot of time but there is a lot of differences between various cases, with some cases clearer cut and more straightforward than others. The discovery process will typically take a number of months and aside from this, the court will schedule several hearings before the trial. It is important to realize that depending on the court calendar and the judge, the case may not go to trial for a number of years. Fortunately, many wrongful death cases get settled out of court. The settlement process may also require a long period of time as negotiations go back and forth until an agreement is reached or both decide to settle the matter in court.

Geoff Rill of the Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, has served as a personal injury lawyer since 2010 and has immense experience in jury trials and has won a large number of personal injury jury trials in Newport Beach and surrounding areas. The Orange County Trial Lawyers Association bestowed the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year award in 2020 to Geoff Rill. In 2022, he was accepted as a member of the distinguished American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), which is a group of civil trial lawyers who have tried at least 10 jury trials to verdict as the lead counsel. Geoff Rill is allowed to practice law in the US District Court for the Central and Southern Districts and in all California state courts. In 2017, he received the Rising Star award from Super Lawyers. He is also a member of the Top 10 personal injury lawyers under 40 in Southern California, according to the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieynLMmezWI

Those who are interested in the personal injury law services provided by the Law Offices of Geoff Rill can visit their website at https://rill-law.com/about or contact them on the telephone or by email.

###

For more information about Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC, contact the company here:



Law Offices of Geoff Rill, APC

Geoff Rill

(855) 745-5529

geoff@rill-law.com

4100 Newport Place, Suite 630

Newport Beach, CA 92660