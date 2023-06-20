Nowigence’s (OTCQB: NOWG) CEO Anoop Bhatia Discusses Content Creation Platform “Lille.AI” & 2023 AI Outlook on “The Street Podcast” Listen Now!

ALBANY, NY, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – The CEO of Nowigence Anoop Bhatia interviewed on “The Street Reports’ Podcast” speaks about the founding principles of the company, the focus of AI, unfounded fears about human extinction by AI, and the future expectations about the company.

Bhatia points out that information now creates stress. There is just too much of it. It clutters the mind whereby decision-making becomes a problem.

Listen here:

https://thestreetreports.com/nowigences-otcqb-nowg-ceo-anoop-bhatia-discusses-content-creation-platform-lille-ai-2023-ai-outlook-on-the-street-podcast-listen-now/

About Nowigence:

Nowigence builds applications that leverage AI to close the information gap for decision-makers. Our flagship AI SaaS products create relationships across datapoints that are buried in millions of public and proprietary data sources. Users navigate to any level of details with full control on traceability and interactive questioning, thereby reducing the time from data to decisional insights.

The Street Reports:

The Street Reports discovering companies from “Wall Street 2 Bay Street” specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention of readers/listeners which may be potential investors.

Investor Relations:

Jay Hetrick, Orlando, FL

jayhetrick@jcharlesassets.com

Ph: +1-407 627 0167