Ziply® Fiber expands multi-gig fiber internet service to Walla Walla, Washington

Kirkland, Washington, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziply® Fiber , the fastest internet service provider in the Northwest, today announced that it has begun construction of a new, ultra-high-speed, 100-percent fiber-optic network in Walla Walla, Washington which will serve thousands of homes and businesses across the city. Fiber internet is now ready for service to nearly 3,000 addresses in Walla Walla today with thousands of additional addresses coming online in the weeks to come. Residential customers can switch to fiber internet for as little as $10 per month through a limited-time promotion that is currently available to new customers.

Residents and business owners can check for fiber availability at Ziplyfiber.com and sign up to be alerted when service is available at their location. With multi-gig services being built, Walla Walla will have the fastest household internet speeds in the Northwest and be among the fastest cities in the nation, even faster than most major metropolitan areas.

“Ziply Fiber is committed to bringing ultra-fast, reliable fiber internet to residents and businesses throughout the Northwest. The fiber network we’ve constructed throughout Walla Walla will serve residents and businesses for many decades to come,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO of Ziply Fiber. “Now more than ever, people need to be connected to the world around them, which is why we are thrilled to give the people and businesses of Walla Walla the best-connected experience possible.”

“Accessibility is absolutely critical today,” said Walla Walla City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain. “Being able to access content easily and quickly through reliable service is essential for providing quality education, maintaining a successful business, experiencing entertainment and so much more in our everyday lives. The City of Walla Walla looks forward to the contribution Ziply will make to the community and its lasting impact on the future.”

What to Expect During Construction

Walla Walla residents can learn more about the work Ziply Fiber is doing and what to expect during construction at ziplyfiber.com/fiber-construction/construction-process. Ziply Fiber’s goal is always to leave an area in a condition as good if not better than it was before construction. If residents notice something has been missed the company wants to know about it and asks that details be shared at ziplyfiber.com/new-fiber-locations/construction-process/construction-feedback.

The Many Benefits of Fiber Internet

Fiber internet, unlike other options like cable or satellite, provides the bandwidth and capacity to keep entire families streaming without interruption, provides symmetrical upload and download speeds to easily power video conferencing and online gaming and delivers the reliability to empower residents and businesses for decades.

Ziply Fiber offers many different service options for residents, including:

FREE or reduced cost monthly internet service for qualified people as part of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), a benefit program from the FCC. To learn more about ACP, please visit ziplyfiber.com/internet/community-discounts

The entry level Fiber 100/100 plan provides all the reliability of fiber at great value. Residents who sign up for service in June can get the first three months of service at just $10/month, and then just $20/month for the remainder of the first year

Ziply Fiber’s most popular Gig-speed plan, which includes $10 off for the first three months of service for new customers who sign-up in June. Following the three-month promotion, the cost is $60/month for the remainder of the year.

The company’s ultra-fast, high-capacity 10 Gig, 5 Gig and 2 Gig connections

All residential plans come with no data caps and no annual contracts

Ziply Fiber Investing in Walla Walla

Ziply Fiber’s work in Walla Walla is part of the company’s commitment to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to build an advanced, 100-percent fiber network to both suburban and rural communities across the Northwest that have been underserved when it comes to internet access. The company has been actively building fiber across the Northwest since June 2020 and has plans to build and deploy new fiber-optic cables, local hubs, new offices, and new hardware to run the network as part of hundreds of additional projects across its 250,000-square-mile footprint.

Ziply Fiber’s primary service offerings are Fiber Internet and phone for residential customers, Business Fiber Internet and Ziply Voice services for small businesses, and a variety of Internet, networking, and voice solutions for enterprise customers. The company will continue to support Ziply Internet (DSL) customers, and its TV customers in Washington and Oregon. A full listing of products and services can be found at ziplyfiber.com.

About Ziply Fiber

Ziply Fiber is local in the Northwest, headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, and has major offices in Everett, Washington; Beaverton, Oregon; and Hayden, Idaho. Most of Ziply Fiber’s executive team, which consists of former executives from AT&T, CenturyLink, and Wave Broadband, either grew up in the Northwest or have spent the better part of 30 years living here. That local ownership and market familiarity is an important part of the company mindset and culture.

