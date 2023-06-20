Digital Twin Consortium Elects New Steering Committee Chair

BOSTON, MA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC®) announced it has elected Dr. Said Tabet, Chief Architect, Office of the CTO, Dell Technologies, as the new chair of its steering committee. Dr. Tabet is an expert on artificial intelligence, industrial IoT, and deep learning technologies, exploring challenges in smart facilities, manufacturing, utilities/energy, connected vehicles, IoT security, big data analytics, model-based engineering, and future technology innovation.

With over two and a half decades in the industry, Dr. Tabet has been an advisor to several large multinational companies, contributes to technology innovation forums, guides startups through mentorship and coaching, and is an entrepreneur and supporter of industry efforts encouraging new technology adoption in multi-disciplinary environments. Dr. Tabet is also a member of the Object Management Group® (OMG®) board of directors and an Industry IoT Consortium® (IIC™) steering committee member.

“We’ve been extremely fortunate to have Dr. Tabet as Secretary and member of the DTC and now as Chair of the Steering Committee,” said Dan Isaacs, the GM, and CTO, of DTC. "With his years of experience, we look forward to furthering the DTC ecosystem through Dr. Tabet’s stewardship and strong collaborative support towards taking DTC to the next stage.”

“We’ve seen tremendous growth of digital twins since the consortium's inception three years ago," said Dr. Tabet. "I'm looking forward to serving as chair of the DTC Steering Committee and continuing DTC's mission to advance the adoption of digital twins."

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority of Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

