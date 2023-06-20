Royal Neighbors of America Awards $175,000 in Scholarships to 36 Students Nationwide as Key Part of Membership

Rock Island, Ill., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society located in Rock Island, Ill., has awarded $175,000 in scholarships to 36 students nationally. As part of its ongoing dedication to its members, scholarships are awarded annually to assist with the costs of continuing education for members looking to pursue post-secondary education at an accredited institution to obtain a trade or vocational degree, associate degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or doctoral degree.

“We are committed to supporting the educational aspirations of young individuals across the nation. Our student scholarship program is one of the many programs we offer our members each year,” said Darcy Smith, Royal Neighbors Senior Member Engagement Specialist. “Royal Neighbors aims to alleviate the financial burden often associated with higher education, empowering talented and motivated students to reach their full potential. We were pleased to review so many outstanding students this year who are truly motivated to be leaders in their communities.”

Beck Honebein is a 5th generation Royal Neighbor member studying at Syracuse University and a recipient of a 2023 Royal Neighbors Scholarship. “This scholarship is more than just financial support. It is a testament to the power of education and the belief in the potential of the next generation. Being selected by Royal Neighbors for this scholarship is an incredible honor and gift. I am determined to seize this opportunity and make a lasting difference in the world.”

“These scholarships exemplify our commitment to fostering educational opportunities and investing in the future of the nation,” said Royal Neighbors CEO and President Zarifa Reynolds. “We firmly believe in the transformative power of education. By offering these scholarships, we hope to empower exceptional students to make a positive impact on society. As an organization, we strive to provide comprehensive support to our members, and we consider this program a vital part of that commitment.”

Congratulations to the following scholarship recipients for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Alek Abell - Carbondale, IL

Peyton Boles - Dexter, MO

Ryder Boles - Dexter, MO

Delaney Bollinger - Dunlap, IL

Emma Brunson - Midland, TX

Ian Cameron - Leland, IL

Laura Cannon - Jacksonville, IL

Jenna Cashman - Westerville, OH

Rose Davidson - Anaheim, CA

Clarice Delles - New Port Richey, FL

Collin Devane - Manhattan, KS

Jordan Filicette - Libertyville, IL

Taylor Filicette - Libertyville, IL

Carmen Gaas - Richmond, TX

Nathan Gerken - Fort Morgan, CO

Tyra Holloway - Wichita, KS

Beck Honebein - Steamboat Springs, CO

Allister Jones Ponte - Vedra Beach, FL

Madelyn Kinane - Houston, TX

Elizabeth Koepp - Omaha, NE

Veniamin Kuzichev - Washington DC

Alexis Lawson - Galloway, NJ

Sophie Littig - Seal Beach, CA

Meghan Lockhart - Golden, BC

Mary Matlock - St. Marys, KS

Carrigan Minch - Sherrard, IL

Nicholas Nondorf - Machesney Park, IL

Taj-Reese Oliver - Laurel, MD

Evan Pouliot - Circle Pines, MN

Ednie Saint Eloi - Lauderdale Lakes, FL

Zanya Sewell - Colorado Springs, CO

Abigale Siska - Wharton, TX

Brianna Sowunmi - Wylie, TX

Kacie Swanson - Sherrard, IL

Randi Tubbs - Seminole, FL

Jaxon Wietfeld - North Bend, NE

Since its inception in 1961, the Royal Neighbors Scholarship Program has provided more than $6 million in funding to qualifying Beneficial Member high school and college students who are selected based on their academic merit, community volunteer efforts, extracurricular involvement, and leadership skills. Scholarship funds will be used to help fund student tuition, room and board, and books. To learn more about the program, visit royalneighbors.org/scholarships.

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. Now, with more than 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors of America offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities. The organization’s employees, members, and chapters across the country drive the mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropy programs making social impact the cornerstone of their work. In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. The rating was affirmed as of November 30, 2021 and once again in 2022. In 2022, Royal Neighbors delivered $24.5 million in social good, record revenue and received an all-time high score from the Great Place to Work® employee survey, achieving their sixth Great Place to Work Certification. For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, go to royalneighbors.org.

