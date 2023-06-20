Ninepoint Partners Boosts Offerings to Canadian Institutional Investors Through Expanded Strategic Partnership With U.S. Private Debt Specialist Monroe Capital

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment managers, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Chicago-based private credit asset management firm Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”), a leader in U.S. middle-market private lending with approximately US$16 billion in assets under management1.



Monroe will be enhancing its institutional offerings in the Canadian market through the expanded partnership with Ninepoint Institutional Partners LP, a division of Ninepoint Partners. The partnership will enable Canadian institutional investors to gain access to Monroe’s private credit investment strategies – including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic, real estate, structured credit and equity – within the estimated US$10-trillion U.S. middle market.

Since its inception in 2004, Monroe has been a leader in the U.S. private debt market and has made more than 1,700 investments involving approximately US$35 billion of loan investments. The firm has been recognized with numerous awards, including Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, by various institutions. This has allowed companies to make acquisitions, improve working capital, invest in property and equipment and fund private equity M&A activity. At the same time, Monroe’s “credit first – zero loss” philosophy has resulted in consistent yield to investors over their lending history.

“Institutional investors have long valued private debt as an important portfolio diversifier,” said Ramesh Kashyap, Managing Director of the Alternative Income Group at Ninepoint Partners. “We look forward to providing Canadian institutional investors with unique exposure to this asset class in partnership with one of the leading lenders in the U.S. middle-market private debt space.”

“We are pleased to continue to expand our footprint in Canada to the institutional investor base through our partnership with Ninepoint,” said Zia Uddin, President & Co-Portfolio Manager of Direct Lending at Monroe Capital. “We believe that the Canadian institutional market offers a significant area of growth for Monroe, and we are excited about the expansion of our partnership with Ninepoint.”



Since April 2019, Ninepoint Partners and Monroe have co-managed the Ninepoint-Monroe U.S. Private Debt Fund, which invests primarily in loans to U.S. lower mid-market companies and seeks to offer investors exposure that is uncorrelated to the broader volatility of public markets.

About Ninepoint Partners



Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or contact us at 416-362-7172 or 1-888-362-7172 or institutional@ninepoint.com.

About Monroe Capital



Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic, real estate, structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Private Debt Investor as the Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2022 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2022 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap by Korean Economic Daily; Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.

Media Inquiries

Scott Deveau/Kate Sylvester

Longacre Square Partners

ninepoint@longacresquare.com

1 As of April 1, 2023



