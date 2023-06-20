ConnectWise Celebrates Its Partners and Announces Nominations are Open for the 2023 WISE Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), announced at its annual cybersecurity conference, IT Nation Secure, that nominations are open for the 2023 Community Giveback Award. This award will be presented at ConnectWise’s annual partner awards program, the WISE Awards, held at IT Nation Connect in November.

“It is our mission to empower IT solution providers to achieve their most ambitious vision of success, and what better way to celebrate them that at our WISE Awards luncheon at IT Nation Connect” said Jason Magee, Chief Executive Officer of ConnectWise.

WISE Awards Applications Now Open

Last year, ConnectWise inaugurated the WISE Awards, highlighting ConnectWise partners who achieved their most ambitious version of success using the foundation of ConnectWise’s products, services, and community, while also striving to make a difference and empower others in the industry.

The 2022 WISE Award winners for Cybersecurity Management Partner the Year, VC3 and TechGuides, were recognized on stage at IT Nation Secure. These companies are 2 of 13 WISE Award winners from 2022. The award categories are as follows:

Business Management Partner of the Year



Unified Monitoring and Management Partner of the Year



Cybersecurity Management Partner of the Year



All-In Partner of the Year (North America, UK, and Australia)



Ecosystem Partner of the Year



Partner Referral Award



IT Nation Partner of the Year



Community Giveback Award



Nominations for the Community Giveback Award are open from now until September 1, and the winners of all WISE Awards will be announced at ConnectWise’s IT Nation Connect 2023, to be held November 8-10 at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

