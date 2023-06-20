Advisor Christopher J. Coffin Joins Linsco By LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Christopher J. Coffin, CRPC®, CPFA®, has joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Coffin Financial Group. He reported having served approximately $325 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Merrill Lynch.



Coffin began his career with a foray into law. After earning his juris doctorate degree from the University of Denver, he realized his interest for law stemmed from a passion for problem-solving so he pivoted to make use of his economics degree. Coffin entered the wealth management industry in 2008 and immediately felt at home as a financial advisor.

Coffin is a second generational financial advisor, following the path of his father, Roderick F. Coffin II, who transitioned out of the business about three years ago. The younger Coffin flourished as a wealth manager, growing the practice by narrowing focus on providing comprehensive financial planning and tax-managed asset strategies. He’s always made it a priority to get to know clients on a personal level to help them work toward retirement and other financial goals. Although he works with a wide range of clients, his niche is those working in professional services, such as doctors and attorneys.

“My ideal client is willing to go through the planning process and understands it will take work and time to address their goals,” Coffin said. “It takes time to build honest and upfront relationships, which are key to pursuing those goals and desired returns.”

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Coffin recognized the need to do more for his clients. He sought advice from his father as he contemplated breaking away from the wirehouse structure. Leveraging the passion he found when he first became an advisor 14 years ago, Coffin joined LPL as an employee advisor to launch his new practice.

Why he chose LPL Financial and Linsco

As the anchor tenant in the new Austin Linsco office, Coffin hopes to modernize his practice and elevate service and support through stronger connections, personal touches and streamlined operations.

“Through LPL and Linsco, I have the flexibility to build the business I want, putting clients’ best interest at the forefront of everything I do,” Coffin said. “I have access to premier LPL technology and resources to enhance the client experience, as well as support from the Linsco team for my firm’s administrative and marketing needs. It’s clear to me that LPL is focused on advisors and their clients, and its people are willing to help me make my practice a success.”

Linsco by LPL serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice, their way. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant, technology consultant and service team.

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner stated, “We welcome Chris to the Linsco community and are honored he recognized that LPL can help make his career ambitions a reality. Linsco advisors want the flexibility to build a practice on their terms, representative of where they want to grow in their careers. At LPL, we are committed to providing the tools, services and end-to-end support needed to manage and grow their businesses sustainably while providing competitive compensation and benefits across industry employee models. We wish nothing but success for Coffin Financial Group and look forward it the exciting journey ahead.”

