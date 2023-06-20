Uproar PR Expands B2B Technology Division with Addition of GlobalMeet

ORLANDO, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a forward-thinking, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services to clients globally, today announces the addition of GlobalMeet, a virtual event solution that hosts engaging and accessible hybrid and virtual events, to its growing portfolio of B2B technology clients.



Leveraging its strong relationships with national, technology and industry-specific reporters, Uproar will secure impactful coverage for GlobalMeet to drive growth, increase brand recognition and position GlobalMeet’s team as industry leaders. The PR team will bring attention to GlobalMeet’s user-friendly solution, portfolio of Fortune 500 companies utilizing the webcasting solution, company news, and timely thought leadership angles.

“The technology landscape is ever evolving, which requires a dynamic and adaptive PR team to garner coverage and opportunities that matter. Our team is passionate about the ways technology impacts business operations, and GlobalMeet’s solution is a story that demands telling,” said Catriona Harris, CEO of Uproar PR. “GlobalMeet is the leading webcasting solution available today, and we’re ready to share its story with analysts and key reporters to boost brand awareness.”

Uproar specializes in telling the unique stories of technology companies, garnering earned media coverage in publications like The Wall Street Journal, TechCrunch, Axios, VentureBeat and more. Beyond media coverage, the Uproar team routinely secures clients major speaking opportunities, like The Wall Street Journal Future of Everything and the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), as well as award wins, including TIME Best Inventions, Fast Company Best Inventions, and TIME Most Influential Companies.

“Innovation is at the core of technology, and Uproar has proven that they can break through the noise and generate coverage in our target publications,” said Frank Paterno, SVP of Marketing and Customer Success at GlobalMeet. “We’re trusted by reputable companies in finance, healthcare, services and more to produce webcasts where everything needs to run perfectly. We know what it takes to take communications to the next level, and we’re ready to get our story out there.”

GlobalMeet has been working with Fortune 500 companies for years to deliver quality webcasts to hundreds of thousands of people. Whether holding an investor meeting or a Town Hall, GlobalMeet will support all webcasting needs with unrivalled event expertise, a polished interface, tools to create high engagement, and easy data collection into CRM platforms.

While servicing clients across an array of industries, Uproar successfully delivers impactful campaigns in the technology industry, helping clients grow into globally recognized brands or successfully acquired by Fortune 500 companies. Uproar has worked with virtual reality, healthtech, sports tech, artificial intelligence, consumer tech, mobile apps and payment processing brands worldwide and continues to lead this market.

To learn more about Uproar PR and its experience with technology companies, visit uproarpr.com.

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. Prior to COVID-19, Uproar had a team of 50 across three offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis. Adjusting to the needs and demands of its team and the new environment, it now has a team of over 60 full-time employees across 14 states. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About GlobalMeet

GlobalMeet is the only scalable, flexible and secure event solution built and backed by event people who already have extensive experience in facilitating engaging and accessible hybrid and virtual events. GlobalMeet is used by 50% of the largest U.S. banks and is trusted by the world’s largest accounting and consulting firms that audit over 90% of all Fortune 500 companies. With GlobalMeet, companies can conveniently flex between self-serve and managed events through the same technology, providing a consistent technology experience for small events, big events, and everything in between. For more information, visit www.globalmeet.com.

