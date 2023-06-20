U.S. Payments Forum Summer Virtual Meeting to Explore FedNow’s Launch, AI’s Industry Influence and Initial Impacts of Regulation II

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum today announces its upcoming Summer Virtual Member Meeting. The event combines meaningful, cross-industry collaboration and professional development opportunities, creating a neutral space for payments stakeholders to address emerging trends and potential challenges. It will bring together industry leaders from top payment networks, merchants, issuers, acquirers and payments technology makers.



The meeting will take place July 18 and 19, 2023. It is open to all Secure Technology Alliance members, which includes organizations within the U.S. Payments Forum, regardless of their size or scope. Attendees will have access to virtual roundtable discussions, panels, special interest groups and networking breaks. Registration details and the full agenda can be found on the U.S. Payments Forum’s event page.

Robert Ruark of KPMG will deliver the keynote address, taking an in-depth look at how rapid advancements in AI are impacting the payments industry. Ruark leverages 25 years of payments, fintech and banking expertise in his role as Principal and National Financial Services Strategy Leader at KPMG. Tapping into his background in payments processing, retail/commercial banking and treasury services, Ruark will explore the implications of AI in payments from multiple industry perspectives.

Over the course of the event, industry-driven topics will help foster a greater understanding of:

Emerging technologies and advancements in fintech

Real-time, faster payments including the launch of FedNow

AI’s effect on transaction flows, payment innovation, potential risks

Cross-border payments

Digital currency integration efforts by various stakeholders

Regulation II and its initial industry-wide impact

Payment fraud mitigation (first-party, account takeover, etc.)

Mobile and touchless payment momentum

The meeting is made possible through the support of its event sponsor, Paragon Application Systems.

“Whether you’re a 30-year payments veteran or new to the industry, the insights gained at our Summer Virtual Member Meeting will be an asset to your organization and your career,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum. “Each educational session provides a platform for various stakeholders to share their unique experiences and lend their expertise to the topics at the forefront of the payments landscape. It’s an opportunity for payments professionals to consider the challenges and success of new and existing technologies from all sides, with a shared goal of improving payment experiences for consumers and businesses.”

Member organizations are allowed a maximum number of participants to attend at no charge based on their level of membership. Additional member registrations are available at a rate of $200 per person.

Non-members who are interested in attending the virtual event are encouraged to visit the Alliance’s website to learn how to get involved with the U.S. Payments Forum. By joining, organizations also have access to broader activities within the Secure Technology Alliance and its affiliated organizations, including the development of white papers, webinars and a multitude of educational deliverables. For membership levels, benefits and the application, visit: https://www.uspaymentsforum.org/membership/membership-benefits/

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization which includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. For more information, please visit https://www.securetechalliance.org.

Contact

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

srijos@montner.com