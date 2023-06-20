M Split Corp.: Monthly Dividend Declared for Class I Preferred Shares

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M Split Corp. ("M Split") declares its monthly distribution of $0.03125 per share ($0.375 annually) for Class I Preferred shareholders. The Class I Preferred share dividends are paid at an annual rate of 7.50% based on the $5 notional issue price. Distributions are payable July 10, 2023 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2023.

M Split invests in common shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, the largest life insurer in Canada offering financial products and wealth management services.

Distribution Details Class I Preferred Share (XMF.PR.B) $0.03125 Record Date: June 30, 2023 Payable Date: July 10, 2023







