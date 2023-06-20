ResultsCX Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™ in Four Countries

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResultsCX is excited to announce recertification as a Great Place To Work®. Not only has the company’s U.S. operation been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row, but initial certification has now been achieved for company operations in Honduras, Mexico, and the Philippines. Most importantly, this prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at ResultsCX. This year, 84% of employees surveyed across the four countries said ResultsCX is a great place to work.



Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that ResultsCX stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

“The expansion of ResultsCX’s Great Place to Work Certification™ demonstrates how we make employee experience a top priority every day, across our global operations,” said ResultsCX CEO Rajesh Subramanian. He added, “Our employee engagement efforts include employee recognition programs, frequent brand celebrations, and regular communication and feedback opportunities. The exceptional experiences we create for our clients’ customers would not be possible without the team of dedicated, engaged employees at ResultsCX. We celebrate our great people and thank them for bringing this incredible recognition to the company.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

