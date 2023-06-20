New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market: By Product Type, By Modality Type, By End-Use Type And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469623/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Laboratory temperature control units are the equipment required to control the temperature conditions during any laboratory experiments. The Laboratory temperature control units include a variety of devices which control the temperature either by providing heat or extracting the heat from the object. Laboratory temperature control is used for regulating the temperature of a process within a small range to confirm the quality and efficiency of process. Assimilation of laboratory system technology includes programmed temperature monitoring during the complete process



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market is expected to project a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period

The Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market was valued at 538.45 million USD in 2021 and is expected to reach 970.3 million USD by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period, i.e., from 2022-2032 owing to the increasing requirement and demand for temperature control units in several industries like biotech, pharma, chemical, and food processing industries is expected to boost the growth of Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market. The rising expenditure on research and development, and advancements in technology will assist the Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market growth during the forecast period.



GLOBAL LABORATORY TEMPERATURE CONTROL UNITS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Laboratory chillers segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market is classified based on the Product Type into Laboratory Temperature Controllers, Laboratory Thermostats, Laboratory Chillers, Laboratory Circulators, and Others. Laboratory chillers segment is expected to grow in the forecast period. These include air- or water-cooled chillers used in research institutions and laboratories which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Hospitals segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market is classified based on the End Use Type into Hospitals, Pharma & biotech Industry, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, and Others. The Hospital segment dominated the market in terms of revenue and is expected to witness a growth rate with more than 20% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of patient samples which need diagnosis in hospitals with the accessibility of healthcare infrastructure which will have the demand for laboratory temperature control units in hospital during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for temperature control devices is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising R&D is expected to drive the market growth



Restraint

Lack of awareness is expected to hamper the growth of market



Key Players

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• FRYKA-Kältetechnik GmbH

• Eurodifroid

• IKA

• JULABO GmbH

• Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau AG

• LAUDA DR.R. WOBSER Beteiligungs-GmbH

• UFP TECHNOLOGIES, INC

• PolyScience

• Other Prominent Players



Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market Segments:

• By Product Type

o Laboratory Temperature Controllers

o Laboratory Thermostats

o Laboratory Chillers

o Laboratory Circulators

o Others

• By Modality Type

o Standalone/ benchtop

o Portable/ handheld

• By End user

o Hospitals

o Pharma & biotech Industry

o Chemical Industry

o Food & Beverage Industry

o Others

• Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market Dynamics

• Global Laboratory Temperature Control Units Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



