Crush Capital Forms Strategic Advisory Board; Appoints Serial-Entrepreneur Josh Snow as Advisor





The new Advisory Board will support the growth of the Going Public series and the companies it features by providing founders with strategic guidance on storytelling, capital formation, and business strategy.



LOS ANGELES, CA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Crush Capital Inc., the creators of the first Click-to-Invest streaming series, Going Public, today announced the formation of a Strategic Advisory Board (the “Board”) and the appointment of Josh Snow as its first advisor. The Board will be comprised of experienced professionals and entrepreneurs across a wide range of industries including finance, CPG, media, and technology, and will serve to help featured companies raise capital by elevating their strategy and story.

“As both a featured Mentor in Season 1 and strategic investor in Crush Capital, Josh is intimately familiar with our mission to democratize private capital markets,” commented Todd Goldberg, Co-CEO of Crush Capital. “We are thrilled to name him as the first advisor in our newly formed Board. He has incredible experience as a highly successful entrepreneur and will add tremendous value to both the series, as well as our featured issuers.”

Over the coming weeks, Crush Capital will be announcing additional members to the Board. The Board is expected to serve as strategic advisors both to the Crush Capital team as well as to the featured companies on the following items:

Enhancing storytelling of the featured companies and founders throughout the series;

Founder mentoring and business strategy coaching;

Supporting capital formation for the featured companies;

Sourcing and vetting potential featured companies for future seasons.

"I’m excited to formally join the Going Public team as a Strategic Advisor. I've always believed in and aligned with the show’s mission, and my time as a mentor during the inaugural season brought a deep sense of fulfillment and purpose,” commented Josh Snow. “I’ve reached many levels in life and found that what drives me the most is being able to mentor others, just as my mentors did for me. It’s a part of giving back that is important to me, so having the opportunity to provide guidance on-screen to our featured companies in front of millions of viewers with the show’s new promotional partner, Dow Jones, for Season 2, is going to be powerful. The impact this series has the potential to make in helping companies raise capital, elevate their brands, and change lives is truly one-of-a-kind. I’m looking forward to being a part of it!"

About Josh Snow

Josh Snow is a serial entrepreneur and respected leader in brand-building success, as well as an invaluable asset in the investment arena, with a deep understanding of market trends and business scalability. He is the mastermind, founder, and current CEO of Snow, an oral care brand, which he launched and bootstrapped in his early 20s to a skyrocketing $100MM/yr in revenue within three years.

Now, at only 30 years old, his impact in the business world is undeniable, with over $250MM in sales, $100MM in exits, and an impressive investment portfolio in multiple industries, including SaaS, e-commerce, traditional commerce, and Web3. In addition to these noteworthy accomplishments, Josh is also the founder of Frost Smile Care, PowerHouse, Dealflow Brokerage, and most recently in partnership with La La Anthony in one of the fastest-growing hair care brands online, INALA.

Josh commits substantial time to mentoring and coaching entrepreneurs and founders to help them scale their businesses with unique strategies personalized to fit their brand. He is also the recipient of Univision’s Latino 40 under 40 award and Arizona Republic’s 35 Entrepreneurs under 35 award. He is a true visionary with a mission to make a difference in the world by spreading knowledge, creating opportunity, and sharing positivity.

About Crush Capital Inc.

Crush Capital Inc. is creating a new category at the intersection of finance and entertainment for the everyday investor. Through its groundbreaking original series, Going Public, an interactive show where viewers can Click-to-Invest in featured companies, Crush Capital is disrupting the online capital-raising industry. The series gives viewers an inside look at founders raising capital through equity crowdfunding exemptions to allow them to make more informed investment decisions. Crush Capital’s wholly-owned subsidiary Crush Securities LLC, is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer. For more information visit www.goingpublic.com.

Crush Capital Inc. Disclosure

This press release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

