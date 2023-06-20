Global IoT Growth Opportunities in the Metaverse 2023: Opportunities in Partnerships with Chip Manufacturers to Boost Metaverse Applications with Enhanced Chips

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Growth Opportunities in the Metaverse" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report defines the metaverse as an interconnected network of persistent three-dimensional (3D) worlds and simulations where end users, represented by virtual avatars, are enabled with a sense of social presence and spatial awareness and participate in an extensive virtual economy.

IoT is crucial in terms of linking the metaverse and real-world objects or devices. Connected to the metaverse, devices can seamlessly share and receive information, thereby creating a more efficient replication of the physical world.

IoT sensors synchronize the physical and virtual worlds, playing a decisive role in data acquisition from physical assets. Digital twins (DTs) are required to replicate a physical object in virtual form. Extended reality (XR) devices are needed to enter the virtual world, and IoT semiconductors are the core component of XR products. Moreover, 5G and edge computing are key enablers of metaverse infrastructure.

Many companies are increasingly investing to position themselves in the metaverse market, and numerous applications within metaverse can lead to interesting business opportunities. The metaverse is expanding rapidly across various industries, and its related technology is projected to generate revenue opportunities across numerous verticals.

The analyst expects the combination of IoT and metaverse to open new opportunities for growth and development in the tech space, including IoT companies expanding and enhancing their offerings and establishing strategic partnerships.

Research Highlights

To be considered a component of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:

Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities

The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects

Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction

The ability to generate real-time insight from data and incorporate it into existing business processes

Key Features

IoT as an enabler of the metaverse (overview and current trends)

Snapshot of key technologies (including DTs, 5G, edge computing, semiconductors, sensors, and XR)

Profiles of the top tech companies in the ecosystem

Growth drivers and restraints

Forecasts of IoT devices related to the metaverse

Growth opportunities for market participants

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Metaverse

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Definition and Scope

Definition of IoT

Scope of Analysis

Overview of the Metaverse

The Origins of the Metaverse

Metaverse Segmentation

IoT and the Metaverse: Technologies

IoT and the Metaverse: XR

3. Growth Environment

Current Scenario and Predictions

IoT and the Metaverse

IoT and the Metaverse: Digital Twins

IoT and the Metaverse: 5G

IoT and the Metaverse: Edge Computing

IoT and the Metaverse: Semiconductors

IoT and the Metaverse: Sensors

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Explained

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Forecast by Segment

Forecast Analysis

5. Metaverse Ecosystem

Metaverse Ecosystem

Tech Giants on the Metaverse: Meta (formerly Facebook)

Tech Giants on the Metaverse: Microsoft

Tech Giants on the Metaverse: Google

Tech Giants on the Metaverse: Apple

6. Competitive Landscape

Key IoT Companies in the Metaverse

Intel

Qualcomm

NVIDIA

Unity

Cisco

Verizon

IBM

Tencent

SAP

Accenture

AWS

Partnerships

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Leverage 5G and MEC to Develop Metaverse Applications

Use Digital Twins in the Industrial Metaverse

Adopt Wireless Communication and Charging for XR Devices

Leverage Enriched Sensors for Digital Twins and XR Devices

Partnerships with Chip Manufacturers to Boost Metaverse Applications with Enhanced Chips

LiDAR Aggregation for Enhanced Computer Vision on the Metaverse

