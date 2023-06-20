New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dump Trucks Market: By Mode, By Type, By Engine Type, By Engine Capacity, By Application And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469622/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Dump trucks are the dumpers used to transport materials like sand, rocks, soil, gravel, iron ore, debris from construction sites etc. from one place to other. Dump trucks are generally used in construction, mining areas to dump the material. These trucks have open box with a rim to lift the box bed, permitting the material to fall behind the truck where needed. Dump trucks are a hefty machinery used to huge massive volumes of loose materials, civil, or mining sites. They serve as an important service of transport from one place to another. The global market for dump trucks has showcased a vast expansion in the recent years.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Dump Trucks Market is expected to project a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

The Global Dump Trucks Market was valued at 12.9 billion USD in 2022 and is expected to exceed beyond 27.2 billion USD by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period i.e., from 2022-2032 owing to the rising construction and mining activities related to the industries which has led to the acceptance of off-road vehicles like dumpers for transporting the materials. The global Dump Trucks market is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the introduction of new coalfields and mining sites for energy production activities. A rise in government expenditure on transportation, infrastructure and stringent regulations imposed on emission pertaining to manufacturing led to the upgradation of dump trucks engine to reduce carbon.



GLOBAL DUMP TRUCKS MARKET: SEGMENTS

Rear segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Dump Trucks Market is classified based on the Mode into Rear, Side, Roll- Off. On-Road Dump Truck, Off-Road Dump Truck. The rear type dominated the market in 2021 with largest market share and is expected to grow the same pace in the forecast period as it is commonly used dump trucks owing to its chassis design and ease of flexibility. The center of gravity of the box and the load in the middle of frame rails, prevent the trucks from offloading. The tyres of this vehicle are rigid and can be utilized in different places, majorly at construction sites which is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period

Building Construction segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Dump Trucks Market is classified based on the Application into Building Construction, Mining Industry, Waste Management, Others. The building construction segment dominated the market in 2021 with largest market share and is expected to dominate in the forecast period owing to the increasing construction projects which need the use of dump trucks for loading and off-loading of material is expected to drive the growth of the market.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Growing Construction Activities

Increasing Infrastructure developments



Restraint

High cost of maintenance and stringent regulations



GLOBAL DUMP TRUCKS MARKET:

Key Players

• AB Volvo

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Komatsu Ltd

• Caterpillar Inc.

• Dheere & Company

• Peterbilt

• OJSC BELAZ

• Terex Trucks

• The Liebherr Group

• Volkswagen

• DUX Machinery Corporation

• KGHM Zanam SA

• XCMG Group

• Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd



GLOBAL DUMP TRUCKS MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Dump Trucks Market Segments:

• By Mode

o Rear

o Side

o Roll- Off

o On-Road Dump Truck

o Off-Road Dump Truck

• By Type

o Articulated

o Rigid

• By Engine Type

o Internal Combustion Engine

o Electric Engine

• By Engine capacity

o 5L

o 5L to 10L

o More Than 10L

• By Application

o Building Construction

o Mining Industry

o Waste Management

o Others

• Global Dump Trucks Market Dynamics

• Global Dump Trucks Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



