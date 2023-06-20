Street Mob Records and Cinq Music Team Up to Support the Future of Regional Mexican Music

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinq Music , a business unit of GoDigital Media Group, has announced the next move in its dominance of the white-hot regional Mexican genre: a new partnership with Street Mob Records, founded by chart-topper Fuerza Regida’s lead singer, Jesus Ortiz Paz. The partnership includes ambitious plans around supporting Street Mob’s roster exposure, new talent discovery and upcoming new music releases. The debut release under the partnership is Chino Pacas’ “Yo Preferí Chambear,” which drops June 8, 2023.



“We have worked with Cinq for years and know that they’re committed to the genre,” said Ortiz Paz. “It’s only natural that we should partner with them to grow and expand Street Mob – combining their infrastructure, experience, and reach with our talent.”

Street Mob originally began working with Cinq Music through the label’s long-standing partnership with Rancho Humilde and its headline-grabbing leader, Jimmy Humilde. The new partnership expands this relationship with a dedicated team around Street Mob’s own efforts.

Street Mob Records is home to the new generation of regional Mexican music acts who are taking the genre global. Chino Pacas has become a strong voice and representative of the rising corridos tumbados genre. With his hits, "Dijeron Que No Lo Iba a Lograr" and "Los Verdes," he has reached No. 8 on Billboard's Emerging Artists chart. Chino Pacas' latest hit, "El Gordo Trae Mando" has appeared on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and has spent 15 weeks on the global industry bible’s Mexico Songs chart. He has amassed over 250 million streams on Spotify and over 100 million on YouTube.

Street Mob Records’ impressive roster includes a list of heavy hitters – from Mexican singer-songwriter Juanpa Salazar, whose hits include "Mi Terre CLN'' with Fuerza Regida and "Vida Es Una'' with El Padrinito Toys, to Calle 24, a group who has gone viral on TikTok with over 200k followers. Angel Tumbado, who boasts over half a million monthly listeners on Spotify, rounds out the notable artist roster.

“We bet on people, not just music, and it’s obvious that Jesus Ortiz Paz is going to carry his success as an artist into his label,” said Cinq Music’s President, Barry Daffurn. “We are excited to team up with Street Mob Records to accelerate their growth. Cinq already brings billions of streams a month to the music world – now, we’re going to add incredible fuel to that fire with these important artists.”

Cinq Music has been on a regional Mexican hot streak over the past few years, notably, with its longstanding partnership with Rancho Humilde that has fueled the careers of Fuerza Regida, Natanael Cano and Victor Cibrian, among others. Cinq is also responsible for introducing some of the most impactful artists in the genre who have all gone on to superstardom: Natanael Cano, Fuerza Regida, DannyLux, and Grupo Marca Registrada all released their first records at the company.

About Cinq Music

Cinq Music is a technology-driven music distributor, record label, and rights management company with offices in Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Bogota, Medellin, Seoul, Minsk, and Colombo. Cinq’s prominent repertoire has won Grammy awards and dozens of Gold and Platinum RIAA certifications, and has held numerous number one chart positions across a variety of Billboard charts. Its impressive roster includes culturally significant artists in Latin Music such as Anuel AA, Arc Angel, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Fuerza Regida, and Natanael Cano, as well as English language Pop and Hip-Hop icons such as Janet Jackson, Jason Derulo, Sean Kingston, T.I., and many more. Cinq Music is a division of GoDigital Media Group , a multinational conglomerate founded in 2006 by Jason Peterson, with a mission to connect consumers to joy through content, community, and commerce. For more information, visit www.cinqmusic.com .

From L to R: Luis Lopez, Barry Daffurn, Jesus Ortiz Paz, Walter Mosley, Cristian Primera.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc920a09-7b59-43a8-8ffb-0b25090c977f