Ceramic Radiant Panel Market Size, Share, and Analysis, By Type, By Applications and Regional Forecasts, 2022-2032

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Ceramic Radiant Panels use a positive temperature coefficient ceramic heating element to generate heat using resistive heating principle and it is convenient and inexpensive method to use. Ceramic Radiant Panels heat quickly by attaining full temperature within few minutes and provide uniform temperature throughout the panel. Ceramic Radiant Panels have resistance to electricity and thermal conductivity and help in generating and conducting heat when electricity flows through. They have high durability & strength. Hence, used as a heating element. The heating element of Ceramic Radiant Panels are made of pure ceramic material, but they are composite materials which consist of the encapsulation of metal and ceramic materials. Ceramic Radiant Panels has wide range of applications and are used in industrial processes like drying, molding, boiling, melting the products and in space heating.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Ceramic Radiant Panel Market is expected to project a noticeable CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2032

Global Ceramic Radiant Panel Market is expected to reach USD billion at a CAGR of % during forecast period. The growth of Ceramic Radiant Panel market is due to the ceramic material which conducts heat to the surroundings but acts as an insulator by reducing the heat and energy loss combined with uninsulated resistance wire and as they provide a safe, clean and quick source of heat. Ceramic Radiant Panels has wide range of applications and are used in industrial processes like drying, molding, boiling, melting the products and also in space heating.

Residential Building segment is expected to grow during the forecast period



GLOBAL CERAMIC RADIANT PANEL MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Tube-type segment is expected to grow during the forecast period

Global Ceramic Radiant Panel Market is classified based on the Type into Tube-type, Rod Type, Other. Tube-type segment holds the largest share in the market and is also expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising utilization of these Tube-type panels in various industries like oil heating, laminating, food processing, stamping etc. and due to the large amounts of heat generated even of the small size which is expected to boost the demand for Global Ceramic Radiant Panel market in the forecast period.

Global Ceramic Radiant Panel Market is classified based on the Applications into Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building. Residential Building segment holds the largest share in the market and is also expected to grow in the forecast period. Ceramic Radiant Panel is electrically conductive, and they are being widely used in home purposes or buildings due to the innovative technologies installed in ceramic radiant panels.



MARKET DYNAMICS:

Growth Drivers

Increased Awareness on Panels is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market

Ease of Use is Expected to Boost the Growth of the Market



Restraint

Safety Concerns May Hamper the Market Growth



GLOBAL CERAMIC RADIANT PANEL MARKET



Key Players Covered:

• Safi Rezistans

• Omega

• Mor Electric Heating

• Hi-Watt

• Watlow

• Heatersuk

• Ecco Heating Products Ltd.

• Other Prominent Players (Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

COVID 19 outbreak led to worldwide emergency and global shut down which has led to the decrease in the growth of several industries. Global Ceramic Radiant Panel market had a negative impact as there is no work in this market due to the slowing down of utilization of new material by the customers. The increasing active cases of corona led to decreased demand for the Ceramic Radiant Panel market. COVID 19 had a negative impact on the demand and growth of the Global Ceramic Radiant Panel Market.



