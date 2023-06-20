Associa Mexico Signs Management Agreement With Puerto Aventuras

PUERTO AVENTURAS, Mexico, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mexico (AMX), a leading provider of community management services throughout Mexico, is pleased to announce that it has signed a client management agreement with Puerto Aventuras, a coastside residential and hotel master planned community located on the Yucatan Peninsula’s Riviera Maya. AMX will provide a range of management services – including administrative, software, and training support – to maximize day-to-day operations and improve the homeowner and visitor experience.

Located 50 miles south of Cancun, and just 15 minutes from Playa del Carmen, Puerto Aventuras is a gated luxury community featuring beautiful condominiums, hotels, and villas that are perfectly accented by the Mexican Caribbean’s tropical ambiance. This “little town” offers a variety of “big city” amenities, including fine dining, a Tom Lehman-designed golf course, dolphinarium, aqua sport activities, and a skate park. In addition to warm sunshine, powdery white beaches and excellent fishing, Puerto Aventuras is the only marina between Cancun and Belize.

“This is a tremendous win that solidifies our growing presence across Mexico,” said Associa Mexico Branch President Jorge Macias, CMCA®. “I’m grateful to Puerto Aventuras’ community members for their trust in this partnership and am equally proud of the effort our team put into securing this high-profile community in one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations.”

“With the addition of Puerto Aventuras, Associa Mexico now provides professional management services to 75 residential communities in eight regions throughout Mexico,” said Todd Cooper, Associa president, international region. “Jorge Macias heads a highly experienced team that can provide comprehensive support for anyone who owns a community, is a board member, developer, or who may be considering investing in Mexico.”

