Global Social Media Analytics Report 2023: Top 10 Trends Affecting Market Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

This study discusses top 10 trends, growth drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities in the social media analytics market.

Social media analytics is the ability to evaluate and examine data gathered from social media platforms. Social media data includes metrics beyond likes, followers, views, clicks, and impressions. Businesses leverage social media analytics to understand customer preferences and gain competitive intelligence.

Social media analytics can be predictive, prescriptive, or descriptive; it helps businesses understand the different parts of a problem, thereby enabling them to tackle issues strategically.

When combined with other voice-of-the-customer (VoC) data (obtained from surveys, reviews, and other sources), social media analytics can be leveraged to inform a business's marketing, sales, service, and engagement initiatives and strategies to offer fulfilling customer experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Definitions

Relevant Definitions for This Study

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Social Media Analytics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Social Media Analytics Market Environment

4. Top Trends to Watch

Top 15 Social Media Analytics Trends

5. Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

6. Social Media Analytics and Customer Journeys

Social Media Analytics across the Customer Journey

Customer and Business Actions through the Social Customer Journey

7. Reaping Benefits with Social Media Analytics

Benefits of Social Media Analytics

8. Contact Centers and Social Media Analytics

Evolution of the Contact Center with Social Media Analytics

Evolutionary Technology Explained

Contact Center Solution Providers Leverage Social Media for Customer Care

9. Social Media Analytics and CX Use-Cases

10. Social Media Analytics Solutions - Provider Landscape

Social Media Analytics Solutions - Provider Profiles

Social Media Analytics - Provider Segmentation

Vendor Scoping

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Partnerships and Mergers and Acquisitions

Enhancement of Visualization and Reporting Capabilities

Emphasis on Security and Data Compliance

