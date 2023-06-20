New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Geriatric Care Services Market: By Type, By Application, By Age Group, By Payment Source, By End user And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469620/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Geriatric care is the medical care offered to elderly people. Geriatric care services include the medical, psychological and social needs of older people. Geriatric care management combines the health and psychological care with services like home care, nutrition, housing, and helping with daily life activities and planning. Geriatric care is a holistic approach to manage aging and the resultant effects. The main segments of geriatric care services market are adult day care, home care, and institutional care services. Home care services include health care services provided at home. Institutional care services include hospital-based services nursing homes. Adult day care services are segmented into healthcare and non-medical healthcare services.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Geriatric Care Services Market is expected to project a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

The Global Geriatric Care Services Market was valued at 0.61 billion USD in 2021 and is estimated to reach 1.2 billion USD by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032 owing to the rising geriatric population which has led to the demand for nursing care services. Due to the old age of people, the condition of Alzheimer’s is increasing along with high incidence of dementia and is resulting in the growth of geriatric care services market.



GLOBAL GERIATRIC CARE SERVICES MARKET: SEGMENTS

Private health insurance segment expected is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Geriatric Care Services Market is classified based on the Payment Source into Public Insurance, Private Insurance, Out-of-pocket. The Private Insurance segment is expected to grow owing to avoiding the Medicare and increasing focus of people on private healthcare facilities. These private health insurance offer less waiting time to customers by offering extra medical attention and improved facilities.

Diabetes segment is expected is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Geriatric Care Services Market is classified based on the Application into Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Heart Diseases, Others. Diabetes segment is expected to grow with a high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising diabetic patients’ number. Regular monitoring of blood sugar at home aids in attaining proper diabetic plan and helps managing blood sugar medications, diet, and exercise.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Increasing Geriatric population is aiding the growth of market

Rising health issues in geriatric population is driving the market growth



Restraint

High cost of Geriatric care services is restraining market growth



GLOBAL GERIATRIC CARE SERVICES MARKET:

Key Players

• Epoch Elder Care

• St Luke’s ElderCare Ltd

• ProVita International Medical Center

• Econ Healthcare Group

• Home Instead, Inc

• Living Assistance Services, Inc.

• Samvedna Senior Care

• Rosewood Care Group Inc.

• ApnaCare India Private Limited

• GoldenCare Private Limited

• Carewell-Service Co., Ltd

• SASCO Integrated Eldercare Centre

• Millennia Personal Care Services

• India Home Health Care

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL GERIATRIC CARE SERVICES MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Geriatric Care Services Market Segments:

• By Type

o Home-care

o Health-care

o Institutional care centers

o Non-medical health care

o Hospital based care

o Assisted living

o Independent senior living

o Rehabilitative care services

• By Application

o Respiratory Diseases

o Diabetes

o Osteoporosis

o Heart Diseases

o Others

• By Payment source

o Public Insurance

o Private Insurance

o Out-of-pocket

• By Age group

o 65-70 Years

o 71-75 Years

o 76-80 Years

o 81-85 Years

o 86-90 Years

o Above 91 Years

• By End User

o Institutional Care Services

o Nursing Homes

o Rehabilitation Centers

o Hospitals

• Global Geriatric Care Services Market Dynamics

• Global Geriatric Care Services Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



