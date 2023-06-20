New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Ad Spending Market: By Add Format, By Platform Used, By End User And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469619/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Digital advertising is increasing as it is an easy, convenient and useful way of promoting products and services by utilizing the digital media/ tools. Digital advertising is turning as a competitive task as it increases the transformation digitally due to which the industries are concentrating to invest on digital advertising. Several industries are focusing on changing their marketing strategies by adopting digital ad spending for their businesses. The duration of ads also impacts the growth of the market. Various devices have various types of advertisements, but people prefer smartphones over desktops dur to the convenience to carry. The digital ads on mobile are expected to grow during the forecast period.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Digital Ad Spending Market is expected to project a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period

The Global Digital Ad Spending Market was valued at 524.06 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to reach 1,782.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2032 owing to the increased demand for internet during the pandemic which resulted in the growth of online advertising and increasing the share of Global Digital Ad Spending market. The rise in social networking activities in various sites and online portals resulted in an increase of online streaming which resulted in the Global Digital Ad Spending Market to grow. There is a rise in digital spending and advancements in the technology the market which will also assist in the market to grow during the forecast period. The rising number of internet users helped the online advertising market growth and led to evolution of different forms of digital advertising.



GLOBAL DIGITAL AD SPENDING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Video format segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Digital Ad Spending Market is classified based on the Add Format into Social media, Video, Search engine. Video format segment is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increased spending on television advertisement which reduced the digital video marketing spending and is expected to boost during the forecast period. Video ads are used by the companies as these are in trend during the recent years and Visual ads provide a better understanding by involving the product. Major investments in the total advertising budget are for the mobile and desktop advertising.

Financial service & insurance segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Global Digital Ad Spending Market is classified based on the End User is segmented Retail, Health care, Automotive, Media and entertainment, Education, Banking, Financial service & insurance, Transport and tourism, IT and telecom. The financial service & insurance market is expected to exceed in the market with high share in terms of revenue in the digital advertising market.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Growing Entertainment Industry

Increasing Usage Of Internet



Restraint

Strict regulatory norms and security issues may hamper the market growth



GLOBAL DIGITAL AD SPENDING MARKET:

Key Players

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Alibaba Group Holdings Limited

• Amazon Web Services, Inc

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• EON Reality Inc.

• Google

• Atheer, Inc

• Blippar.com Ltd.

• Twitter Inc.

• Curiscope

• Barco N.V.

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL DIGITAL AD SPENDING MARKET: REGIONS

Global Digital Ad Spending Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. Based on regional analysis., North America dominated the market with largest share owing to the high awareness of people to use smartphones and various activities related to online. Due to the presence of major key players of the market specialized in online advertising, the region is expected to dominate the market share. The market is driven by using digital media, including social media apps, and search engines. The trend of online shopping from ecommerce websites also resulted in market growth.



GLOBAL DIGITAL AD SPENDING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Global Digital Ad Spending Market Segments:

• By Add Format

o Social media

o Video

o Search engine

• By Platform Used

o Mobile

o Laptop

o Desktop

o Others

• By End User

o Retail

o Health care

o Automotive

o Media and entertainment

o Education

o Banking

o Financial service & insurance

o Transport and tourism

o IT and telecom

• Global Digital Ad Spending Market Dynamics

• Global Digital Ad Spending Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



