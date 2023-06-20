Global Compound Management Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.8%

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compound Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Products, Service), By Sample Type, By Application (Drug Discovery, Gene Synthesis), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The growing biopharmaceutical industry and biobanking sector are fuelling market growth. The growth of translational research and personalized medicine is driving the market.



Efficient compound management is tremendously important for the success of drug discovery, where traceability, reliability, speed, and throughput are fundamental. Maintaining samples at the precise temperature, under nitrogen or dry air to prevent fluctuations of stock concentrations, and in a dark environment to avoid photodegradation, can help ensure the consistency and longevity of samples.



Compounds of high integrity led to reliable results while locating drug candidates. Moreover, the collection, storage, and distribution of human biological samples support the development of the R&D industry. In addition, it aids to understand the mechanisms of diseases as well as supports the trend to provide personalized medicines.



Automated storage systems eliminate or reduce the risks and provide reliable and correct environmental conditions to protect samples from precipitation or degradation. A management system like Verso tracks sample data, including location and type, which enables the quick and easy finding of the sample.



The fully automated systems improve the process of drug discovery by eliminating error-prone and time-consuming tasks. The development of new technologies for compound screening, such as high-throughput screening (HTS), has led to an increase in the number of compounds that need to be managed. This has driven the growth of the compound management industry.



North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to a strong base of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the region. These companies are involved in drug discovery activities, which, in turn, led to the growth of the market in the region. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow fast over the forecast period. This is attributed to ongoing studies undertaken via private-public collaborations, drug discovery, and government initiatives in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Azenta US, Inc.

Tecan Trading AG

Hamilton Company

BioAscent

Titian Service Limited

Evotec

Beckman Coulter Inc.

LiCONiC AG

AXXAM S.p.A.

Compound Management Market Report Highlights

The automated compound/sample storage systems segment was the largest in 2022, accounting for 43.5% of the market share. This is attributed to its ability to eliminate or reduce errors and save time

Based on sample type, chemical compounds dominated the market in 2022 with the largest share of 52.6% due to the increasing drug discovery activities. It has resulted in an increased demand for compounds and positively affects the market growth

The biobanking segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period. The number of organizations involved in the collection and storage of human biomaterials keep growing, in line with the increasing use of human biomaterials in research as a replacement for animal models. This is anticipated to support the market growth

North America led the market owing to the presence of large biopharmaceutical companies engaged in drug discovery and their requirement of huge maintenance for chemical libraries. Thus, to maintain the productivity of such biologics and drugs, most of the leading biopharma and pharma companies have started building storage facilities

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 187 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $466.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1500 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Compound Management Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.2.1.1. High Disease Prevalence

3.2.1.2 Growing Drug Research Activities

3.2.1.3 Expansion Of Pharma & Biopharma Research In Emerging Market

3.2.1.4 Rising Demand For Outsourcing Compound Management Services

3.2.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.2.2.1 Quality Issues Related To Compound Management By The Outsourcing Providers

3.2.2.2 Large Capital Investments Required To Establish Compound Management Facilities

3.3 Industry Analysis

3.3.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2 Pestel Analysis

3.4 COVID-19 Impact on Compound Management Market



Chapter 4 Compound Management Market: Type Segment Analysis

4.1 Compound Management Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Compound Management Market, by Phase Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Product

4.3.1 Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems

4.3.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

4.3.3 Others

4.4 Services



Chapter 5 Compound Management Market: Sample Segment Analysis

5.1 Compound Management Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Compound Management Market, by Services, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Chemical Compounds

5.4 Bio Samples



Chapter 6 Compound Management Market: Application Segment Analysis

6.1 Compound Management Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Compound Management Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Drug Discovery

6.4 Gene Synthesis

6.5 Biobanking

6.6 Others



Chapter 7 Compound Management Market: End-use Segment Analysis

7.1 Compound Management Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Compound Management Market, by End-use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.5 Contract Research Organizations

7.6 Others



Chapter 8 Compound Management Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 9 Compound Management Market: Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8is0x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment