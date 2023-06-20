New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fluoroscopy Devices Market: By Disease Pathology ; By Product type, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469618/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fluoroscopy is a technique of medical imaging that displays continuous X-ray image on a monitor. An X-ray pulse is sent through the body during a fluoroscopy procedure, and the image is then sent to a camera for thorough study of how a body component, an instrument, or a contrast agent moves about the body. Fluoroscopy is a type of imaging that aids in the diagnosis of diseases and directs medical professionals during specific therapeutic operations.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The Fluoroscopy Devices Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.2% in 2032.

Fluoroscopy Devices Market is expected to surpass USD 9.10 billion by 2032 from USD 6.24 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 5.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32. A growing population and the increasing number of orthopaedic and angiographic procedures are considered to be major growth factors for the fluoroscopy equipment industry. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that technological advancements, such as the integration of image intensifiers and fluoroscopes with magnification, as well as rotational angiography with computed tomography (CT) and thallium-doped caesium iodide, will further accelerate the industry’s growth.



FLUOROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET: SEGMENTS

The Fixed fluoroscopy devices segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Fluoroscopy Devices Market is categorized on the basis of Product Type into Fixed Fluoroscopy devices, C-arm. In 2021, fluoroscopy equipment had the biggest market share. This segment’s dominating market share is thought to be a result of its widespread use in treatments like image-guided biopsies, angiography, and discography. Fluoroscopy equipment has many advantages that contribute to its dominance in the market, including high portability, radiation sensitivity, X-ray recording capability, optical magnification, and reduced levels of scattered radiation. Additionally, fluoroscopy equipment is less impacted by body surfaces, producing images with improved clarity, stability, and real-time tracking.

The Cardiovascular segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Fluoroscopy Devices Market is categorized on the basis of disease pathology into Gastrointestinal, Urology, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management and Trauma, Neurology, General Surgery and Others. In 2021, the market was dominated by the category of Cardiovascular diseases. Fluoroscopy is utilised during cardiac catheterization to enable the medical professional see blood flow via the coronary arteries to check for arterial obstructions, which is projected to further accelerate market expansion.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Growth Drivers

Rising cases of chronic devices and increased use of healthcare equipment is driving growth

Technological improvements are expected to surge demand



Restraint

Lack of experienced workers and high equipment cost is likely to hamper the Market Growth



FLUOROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET:

Key Players

• Hitachi Ltd.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• Canon Medical Systems

• Siemens Healthineers

• Ziehm Imaging GmbH

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• ADANI Systems Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Other Prominent Players



