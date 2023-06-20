Global IoT Market Size & Trends in Food & Beverage Industry

Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global IoT Market in F&B Industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.

A high focus on improved operational efficiency and cost reduction by the key manufacturers in the F&B sector is one of the major drivers in the market. In line with this, IoT devices and sensors are used throughout the supply chain to monitor and optimize various processes (such as inventory management, production, and distribution).

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the software solutions segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global IoT market in F&B Industry from 2023 to 2028.
  • As per the mode of organization size outlook, the large enterprises segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global IoT market in F&B Industry from 2023 to 2028.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • Siemens, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, Qualcomm, SAP, IBM, Intel, Hitachi, and GE Digital, among others, are some of the key players in the global IoT market for F&B.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hardware
  • Software Solutions
  • Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Food Safety
  • Manufacturing & Production
  • Supply Chain
  • Waste Management
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

