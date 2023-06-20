Flexjet To Add 22 Aircraft to its Mid- and Super Midsized Private Jet Fleet By Year End

Cleveland, OH, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexjet Inc. , a global leader in private aviation, is on target to add 22 aircraft to its mid- and super midsized fleet by the end of 2023, continuing a five-year trend of growth in this category. This year, Flexjet added the Embraer Praetor 600 to its North American fleet after two years of successful operations in Europe and seven years of operating the Praetor 500 and its predecessor, the Legacy 450. Flexjet has also incorporated the Bombardier Challenger 3500 in its super midsized private jet offering, setting the industry standard for modernity, range and versatility.

“Together with the existing Embraer Praetor 500 and Challenger 350 aircraft flying in our fleet, the addition of the Praetor 600 and the Challenger 3500 has given Flexjet the industry’s leading offering of mid- and super midsized aircraft,” said Flexjet Executive Vice President of Sales D.J. Hanlon. “The aircraft available to travelers within this offering present mission versatility that is unmatched by any other private aviation provider.”

Not only does Flexjet understand the market’s demand for the mid- and super-mid aircraft category, but, as far back as 2016, it led the way by identifying and selecting the “best in class” Praetor 500 and its predecessor, the Legacy 450, as a fitting addition to its fleet. A nationwide tour to introduce this aircraft to the market in 2016 confirmed Flexjet’s confidence in the aircraft. And, as the fractional launch customer for the Legacy 450 and Praetor 500, Flexjet has seven years of maintenance and operation experience in this aircraft to help inform future evolutions of the product.

Since 2020, the Praetor 600 has been the backbone of Flexjet’s fast-growing European fleet, receiving plaudits since Flexjet introduced it as the fleet launch customer for the aircraft. The Praetor 600’s introduction to Flexjet’s U.S. fleet has reflected that jet’s success in Europe.

Investment in Flexjet’s mid- and super midsized fleet in North America has been vital to meet the growing demand for coast-to-coast travel. In fact, Flexjet has nearly doubled this part of its fleet since 2018.

“Our ability to fly our aircraft Owners on these in-demand aircraft today, and not at some distant time in the future, is further validation of our forward-looking approach,” added Hanlon. “We take pride in foreseeing where the desires of the market will be well into the future to ensure we are always offering the leading experience in global private jet travel.”

Fractional Owners of the aircraft in Flexjet’s mid- and super midsized fleet will benefit from the Red Label by Flexjet program which features pilots assigned to a specific aircraft, the world’s most modern fleet, the LXi custom cabin interiors and world-class experiences.

This year, Flexjet plans to bring its global fleet size to more than 270 aircraft by year-end (excluding helicopters). The fleet’s composition includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and the Praetor 500 and 600; the Bombardier Challenger 350 and 3500; and the Gulfstream G450 and G650. By the end of 2023, Flexjet will have more than doubled its fleet compared to its size in 2018.

Flexjet ended 2022 having hired 350 additional pilots, and it plans to hire 388 additional flight crew members and 338 aircraft maintenance technicians in 2023. In total, Flexjet is expected to hire an additional 1,400 employees.

About the Embraer Praetor 600

The Flexjet Embraer Praetor 600 seats nine passengers and offers class-leading capabilities that make it ideal for both business and leisure use. It joins the Praetor 500, already a staple in the Flexjet fleet, and is available for fractional purchase today.

With a range of 7,441 kilometers/4,018 nautical miles and a high-speed cruise of 466 knots/536 MPH, the Praetor 600 is the world’s farthest-flying jet in its class.

In the cockpit, the Praetor 600 includes full fly-by-wire technology, which powers the Active Turbulence Reduction feature that not only makes every flight the smoothest but also the most efficient possible. One of the distinctive features of the Praetor 600 is enlarged winglets, roughly six feet high, which contribute to the aircraft’s fuel efficiency.

Beyond possessing technology resulting in the industry’s quietest super midsized cabin, the Praetor 600 also has a cabin altitude of just 5,800 feet while cruising at 45,000 feet. This pressure level, combined with higher (comfortable) humidity levels, means travelers will feel less fatigued and more active during the flight and better refreshed on arrival.

About the Bombardier Challenger 3500

The Flexjet Bombardier Challenger 3500 continues a tradition of outstanding super midsized aircraft at Flexjet that includes the Challenger 300 and Challenger 350. The 3500, the newest generation of Challenger aircraft, has a 3,200 nautical mile/5,926 km range, giving it nonstop coast-to-coast flight capabilities. It also has a maximum operating altitude of 41,000 feet/12,496 m.

With the ability to carry up to nine passengers, the Challenger 3500 has a redesigned interior with exclusive touches including the patented Nuage seat, which offers a zero-gravity position that was previously available only on Bombardier’s large-cabin Global aircraft. It also has advanced technologies such as the first voice-controlled cabin, wireless chargers in the cabin and the only 24-inch, 4K displays in its class.

In addition, the Challenger 3500 has a cabin altitude of 4,850 feet, leaving passengers feeling refreshed when they step off the aircraft. It also has the most rapid fresh air delivery system in its class, replenishing the cabin’s air in under two minutes.

