Global Palm Oil Market Forecast to 2030: Increasing Utilization of Palm Oil in Food Applications Drives Growth

The global palm oil market size is expected to reach USD 100.0 billion by 2030, expanding at 5.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

The growth is driven by increasing demand for food applications and eco-friendly, organic, and sustainable products. Personal care products and cosmetic industries are also major sectors accountable for the growth of the palm oil industry.



Palm oil is an edible oil that is derived from the mesocarp of the palm fruit. Indonesia and Malaysia are the largest producers as well as exporters of the product globally. It is extensively used in the food, cosmetic, and personal care products industries among others. Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of palm oil owing to its key application for food preparation in the region.



The global product market is amalgamated as well as competitive in nature. It is one of the well-established ones with a developed value chain. Globally, product growth relies on a resilient network of distributors, traders, and strong relationships with manufacturers. The overall product market is considered to have an extremely cohesive supply chain and increasing demand for the product for an expansive range of end-use applications comprising biodiesel, food & beverages, and personal care & cosmetics, among others.



Fractionated palm oil product segment emerged as the largest segment in the market accounting for the highest share in 2022. This segment remains the most popular due to its easy economic availability worldwide and manufacturing ease, owing to the 50% unsaturated and 50% fatty acid constituent nature of the fractionated palm oil. The segment is expected to expand over the forecast period owing to its extensive utilization by the people.

Companies Mentioned

ADM

Wilmar International Ltd

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad

IOI Corporation Berhad

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

United Plantations Berhad

Kulim (Malaysia) Berhad

IJM Corporation Berhad

PT Sampoerna Agro, Tbk

Univanich Palm Oil Public Company Ltd.

PT. Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tbk

Asian Agri

Palm Oil Market Report Highlights

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate globally with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing palm oil demand from India and China, which are experiencing a rapid increase in population, and changing demographic trends

Biofuel and energy end-use segments are expected to grow rapidly with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This is owed to the increasing consumption of palm oil for the production of biofuel which is expanding its product portfolio through advancement in technology through research and development

The organic nature segment is anticipated to witness a growth rate with a CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of using organic products and increasing health consciousness among people

The global palm oil industry is consolidated as well as competitive in nature with the existence of major players including ADM, Wilmar International Ltd., and a sizable portion of market share by small players

Key companies in the palm oil industry use various competitive strategies like product diversification, capacity expansion, investing in research and developmental activities, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over the other players

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 106 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $67.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $100 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Country-Specific Palm Oil Productivity and Cost Structure Analysis

3.4 Palm Oil Plantation Without Deforestation in Mexico

3.5 Palm Oil Trade Flow

3.6 Factors Triggering Palm Oil Demand in De-Deficit Countries of Latin America

3.7 List of Food Brands with Palm Oil

3.8 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.8.1 Raw Material Trends

3.8.2 Manufacturing trends

3.9 Price Trend Analysis

3.10 Technology Outlook

3.11 Regulatory Framework

3.12 Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic

3.13 Palm Oil Market Dynamics

3.13.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.13.1.1 Growing demand for natural and eco-friendly ingredients

3.13.1.2 Increasing Utilization of Palm Oil in Food Applications

3.13.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.13.2.1 Environmental and Sustainability Concerns

3.13.2.2 Availability of Alternatives

3.13.3 Industry Challenges

3.14 Palm Oil Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.15 Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4 Palm Oil Market: Nature Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Nature movement analysis & market share, 2022 & 2030 (USD Million)

4.2 Palm Oil market estimates & forecast, by nature, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Organic

4.3 Organic palm oil market estimates & forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3.1 Conventional

4.4 Conventional palm oil market estimates & forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Palm Oil Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Product movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030 (USD Million)

5.1.1 Palm Oil market estimates & forecast, by product, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2 Crude Palm Oil

5.2.1 Crude Palm Oil market estimates & forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3 RBD Palm Oil

5.3.1 RBD palm Oil market estimates & forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.4 Palm kernel oil

5.4.1 Palm kernel Oil market estimates & forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.5 Fractionated Palm Oil

5.5.1 Fractionated palm Oil market estimates & forecast, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Palm Oil Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 End-Use movement analysis & market share, 2021 & 2030 (USD Million)

6.1.1 Palm Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.2 Food & Beverages

6.2.1 Palm Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, in food & beverages, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.3.1 Palm Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, in personal care & cosmetics, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.4 Biofuel & Energy

6.4.1 Palm Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, in biofuel & energy, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.5 Pharmaceuticals

6.5.1 Palm Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, in pharmaceuticals, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Palm Oil market size & forecasts and trend analysis, in others, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Palm Oil Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Vendor Landscape

8.2 Competitive Environment

8.3 Company Market Positioning

8.4 Strategy Framework



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

