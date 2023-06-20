Global Cloud FinOps Market Size, Trends & Analysis

Brooklyn, New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Cloud FinOps Market is expected to grow from USD 832.2 million in 2023 to USD 2,750.5 million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The Cloud FinOps Market is driven by factors such as the rapid adoption of cloud computing, increasing complexity in cloud cost management, and the need for optimizing cloud spending and resource allocation.

Key Market Insights

As per the cloud-type outlook, the hybrid segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cloud FinOps market from 2023 to 2028.

As per the industry outlook, the IT & telecom segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global cloud FinOps market from 2023 to 2028.

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market.

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

VMware, AMDOCS, SoftwareOne, Apptio, Inc., Nagarro, HCL (MyXalytics), Flexera, Centilytics, KubeCost, Nordcloud Oy, and CoreStack among others, are some of the key players in the global cloud FinOps market.





Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)





Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Private

Public

Hybrid





Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





