Wagner Logistics Makes Special Delivery for Kids with Mobility Challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEARN Science & Math Club (LEARN), a non-profit organization based in Kansas City, Mo., gave away over 60 customized electric cars and assistive devices for kids with mobility limitations during its annual Geeks for Kids Delivery Day Celebration. Long-time partner and sponsor, Wagner Logistics (Wagner), a leading supply chain management provider, used its specialized handling skills to transport and deliver the vehicles for the kids June 3.

“Sixty-four kids will receive cars from us this spring. Fifty-two of the kids received their vehicle during the annual Geeks for Kids Delivery Day Celebration,” said Rebecca Kidwell, President of LEARN Science & Math Club. “We will deliver cars to the remaining kids who are either too ill to travel or live in other parts of the U.S. and cannot travel here to pick up their vehicle.”

LEARN’s annual Geeks for Kids Delivery Day Celebration is the result of volunteers from local colleges, businesses and the community devoting their time, skills and resources to customize electric vehicles to help children with mobility limitations move from place-to-place in a cool, tricked-out car, instead of relying on wheelchairs and family assistance. Receiving the gift of new-found mobility increases confidence, provides a sense of independence for the vehicle recipients and their families, while empowering each child to play and explore life on their own.

“The ability and opportunity to help deliver independent mobility to these children is an honor and gives Wagner the opportunity to support our community in additional ways,” said Brian Smith, CEO of Wagner Logistics. “The work that all of LEARN’s Geeks for Kids volunteers achieve is amazing and it helps so many families prepare their children for a brighter future.”

In the U.S., over 500,000 kids under age five have mobility challenges. Lack of access to movement support devices often results in social, intellectual and physical deprivation. LEARN’s Geeks for Kids volunteers build cars that help kids develop and make friends.

“Without sponsors and volunteers for our organization, like Wagner, we wouldn’t be able to help these children,” said Kidwell. “Wagner has been an invaluable sponsor, providing transportation that allows us to get our cars and other assistive devices to our kids on Delivery Day for three years.”

About LEARN Science & Math Club

LEARN Science & Math Club is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Since 2004, we have been providing kids from the Kansas City metropolitan area with rich science, technology, engineering and math experiences. At LEARN, we know there is a natural scientist inside every kid, and our mission is to foster those native abilities by giving kids lots of time to work on fun, engaging STEM projects. For more information about LEARN, visit: http://www.learnscienceandmathclub.org/ .

About Geeks for Kids

Geeks for Kids strives to change the way kids with movement limitations experience their world. We give them a chance to move about and explore freely – not experience life as passive observers from strollers and wheelchairs. Plus, we want to make these kids feel “cool” with a hot rod that excites and engages their peers and encourages them to play together. "Research shows kids’ interaction with [these rideable] cars helps advance developmental, physical, social, language and cognitive skills," reports Sam Logan, assistant professor at Oregon State University's College of Public Health and Human Sciences. For more information about Geeks for Kids, visit: http://geeks.learnscienceandmathclub.org/ .

About Wagner Logistics

Wagner Logistics is a leading supply chain management provider, offering comprehensive distribution center, fulfillment and transportation services across the U.S. since 1946. The Wagner team provides precise solutions to fit each customer's needs at the required speed. Wagner is innovating warehousing and logistics by tackling complex supply chain challenges and providing exceptional performance while the industry continually adapts to customer buying habits. - Bring it! For more information, visit www.wagnerlogistics.com.