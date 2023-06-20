New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental floss Market: By Type ; By End Use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469617/?utm_source=GNW



Dental floss reduces the amount of plaque and bacteria in your mouth by cleaning and dislodging food stuck between teeth. Flossing is essential for good oral hygiene. Dental floss is a floss made of thin filaments that is used in interdental cleaning to remove plaque and food from between the teeth, places where a toothbrush cannot or will not reach. There are several types of dental floss available which comes in a variety of materials, including waxed and unwaxed monofilaments.



Global Dental floss Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.8% in 2031.

Global Dental floss Market is expected to surpass USD 917.9 million by 2031 from USD 570.2 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 4.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. Rising consumer awareness of oral hygiene and high demand for oral care products as a result of rising oral health issues is a major factor driving the market. The widespread use of tobacco products, which can have negative effects on oral health, is encouraging the use of more convenient and simple-to-use products. This factor is also expected to drive demand for dental floss during the forecast period.



Waxed floss segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on type, global Dental floss Market is fragmented into Waxed Floss, Unwaxed Floss, Dental Tape and Others. During the forecasted period, waxed floss held the largest market share. Waxed dental floss has additional advantages because it contains essential oils and enzymes that aid in plaque removal. Furthermore, these are available with a polymer coating that prevents shredding and makes plaque removal simple. Natural wax ingredients are being invested in by manufacturers in order to produce all-natural dental floss.

Offline segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Dental floss Market is classified on the basis of end use into offline and online. In the forecasted period, offline is the largest distribution channel in the dental floss market. The increasing prevalence of oral disease encourages people to seek professional dental care. Over the forecast period, this factor is expected to contribute to the growth of the offline distribution channel. Throughout the forecast period, the segment is expected to maintain its dominance. Increased sales are being aided by easy access to products in pharmacies and supermarkets, among other places.



Rising Population and Consumer Awareness

Increase In Awareness and Easy To Use Features



Availability of substitutes

The availability of alternatives, such as dental picks, is, however, a major impediment to market growth.



• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc.

• Dr. Fresh, LLC.

• Lion Corporation

• Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

• Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd.

• Procter & Gamble

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• Water Pik, Inc.

• The Humble Co.

• Other Prominent Players



o Waxed Floss

o Unwaxed Floss

o Dental Tape

o Others

o Offline

o Online

