Animal Growth Promoter Market: By Type ; By Product, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Animal health products, which include growth promoters and performance enhancers, are drugs and chemicals used to help animals grow. These enhancers aid in the digestion of food and allow animals to grow faster, which improves productivity. The rising demand for animal consumption and consumption of livestock-based products, rising global demand for naturally produced growth promoters, and rising animal epidemics and climate change are all driving growth in the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.4% in 2031.

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market to surpass USD 32.16 billion by 2031 from USD 17.13 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The rise in global meat production can be attributed to rising population, income levels, and urbanisation rates in almost all regions of the world. The demand generated by these forces has propelled the animal growth promoter industry into an ever-expanding phase, driving revenue forward. The need for increased animal performance and growth rates is another aspect of this high demand.



GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTER MARKET: SEGMENTS

Poultry segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on type, global Animal Growth Promoter Market is fragmented into Poultry, Livestock, Porcine, Equine, Aquaculture and Other. During the forecasted period, poultry held the largest market share. The poultry industry accounted for the largest share of the global market for animal growth promoters and performance enhancers. This segment’s large market share can be attributed to rising demand for poultry meat and eggs, rising novel diet approaches, and increasing antibiotic phase-outs, which has resulted in the development of alternatives.

Probiotic and Prebiotic Growth Promoters segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market is classified on the basis of Product into Antibiotic Growth Promoters, Hormonal Growth Promoters, Probiotic and Prebiotic Growth Promoters, Organic Acid Growth Promoters and Phytogenics. In the forecasted period, offline is the largest distribution channel in the Animal Growth Promoter market. Prebiotics and probiotics held the largest share of the animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market. This is due primarily to their safety, natural performance-enhancing properties, and high nutritional value. The use of prebiotic, probiotic, and synbiotic growth promoters is safe and free of any cumulative future effects, which encourages the use of these products.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Rising population and global meat consumption

Increase in awareness and R&D investments



Restraint

Stringent rules and regulations and consumers lack of knowledge



GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTER MARKET:

Key Players

• Biomin

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• Elanco Animal Health

• Zoetis, Inc.

• Alltech, Inc.

• Bayer Animal Health

• Kemin

• Yiduoli

• DowDuPont

• Novozymes

• Other Prominent Players



GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTER MARKET: REGIONS

Global Animal Growth Promoter Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global animal growth promoters and performance enhancers market by region. The Asia Pacific region’s large share can be attributed to the region’s strong animal products industry, large population generating increased domestic meat demand, comparatively relaxed regulatory environment, and government efforts to encourage animal producers.



GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTER MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Animal Growth Promoter Market Segments:

• By Type

o Poultry

o Livestock

o Porcine

o Equine

o Aquaculture

o Other

• By Product

o Antibiotic Growth Promoters

o Hormonal Growth Promoters

o Probiotic and Prebiotic Growth Promoters

o Organic Acid Growth Promoters

o Phytogenics

• Animal Growth Promoter Market Dynamics

• Animal Growth Promoter Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



