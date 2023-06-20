Global Amino Acids Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030 - Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Drive Market Prospects for Amino Acids

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Amino Acids Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Amino Acids estimated at US$23.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Glutamic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methionine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 557 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Favors Amino Acids Market

Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across a Multitude of Categories

Animal Feed Industry Affected by Supply Chain Disruptions

COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids

Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment

Glutamine and 'Cytokine Storm'

Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19 Patients

Mpro: Decoding COVID-19's Weaknesses to Develop New Treatments

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Amino Acids

Key Functions of Amino Acids

Amino Acids Production Processes

Types of Amino Acids

Standard & Non-Standard Amino Acids

Hydorphilic & Hydrophobic Amino Acids

Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids

Chemical Formula and Genetic Codon of Amino Acids by Type

Major Functions and Food Source of Amino Acids by Type

Amino Acids by End-Use Application

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Amino Acids

Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives

Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in Amino Acids Market

Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming

Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Amino Acid Additives in Enhancing Food Quality

Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Drive Market Prospects for Amino Acids

Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods to Support Market Growth

From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity

Rising Significance of Dietary Supplements Augurs Well for Amino Acids Market

Amino Acids Demand Poised to Benefit from the Expanding Sales of Sports Nutrition Supplements

Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products

Amino Acids Foray into Skin Care Formulations

Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Food & Feed Sectors

Demand for Methionine Continues to Rise from Animal Feed Market

Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market

Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet

China: A Major Methionine Market

Glutamic Acid Market: Poised for Growth

Lysine Demand Growing at a High Rate

Aspartame Usage Boosts Demand for L-phenylalanine

D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications

D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals

Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids

Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market

Shift towards Fermentation to Transform Amino Acids Market

Synthesis Applications: A Growing Application Area

Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) Gaining Ground

Artificial Amino Acids Gaining Prominence

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition

Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants

Granular Amino Acids for Achieving Precise Usage in Formulations and Production

Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID Treatment

Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Amino Acids Market

Ballooning Global Population

Urbanization Trend

