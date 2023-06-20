Global Amino Acids Business Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030 - Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Drive Market Prospects for Amino Acids

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amino Acids: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Amino Acids Market to Reach $37.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Amino Acids estimated at US$23.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Glutamic Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$13.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methionine segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Amino Acids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|557
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$23.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$37.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic-Induced Changing Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods Favors Amino Acids Market
- Health Foods Buck the Trend of Reducing Consumer Spends Across a Multitude of Categories
- Animal Feed Industry Affected by Supply Chain Disruptions
- COVID-19 and the Close Link with Amino Acids
- Effectiveness of Oral l-Glutamine Supplementation for COVID-19 Treatment
- Glutamine and 'Cytokine Storm'
- Important Role of Amino Acids in Clinical Nutrition of COVID-19 Patients
- Mpro: Decoding COVID-19's Weaknesses to Develop New Treatments
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- An Introduction to Amino Acids
- Key Functions of Amino Acids
- Amino Acids Production Processes
- Types of Amino Acids
- Standard & Non-Standard Amino Acids
- Hydorphilic & Hydrophobic Amino Acids
- Essential and Non-Essential Amino Acids
- Chemical Formula and Genetic Codon of Amino Acids by Type
- Major Functions and Food Source of Amino Acids by Type
- Amino Acids by End-Use Application
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Animal Feed Additives: The Major Application Market for Amino Acids
- Demand for Protein-Rich Diets Dictate Demand for Amino Acids as Feed Additives
- Demand for Meat and Meat-based Products to Influence Growth in Amino Acids Market
- Growing Prominence of Amino Acids in Fish Farming
- Food & Beverage Industry: Vital Role of Amino Acid Additives in Enhancing Food Quality
- Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals Drive Market Prospects for Amino Acids
- Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods to Support Market Growth
- From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
- Rising Significance of Dietary Supplements Augurs Well for Amino Acids Market
- Amino Acids Demand Poised to Benefit from the Expanding Sales of Sports Nutrition Supplements
- Sports Nutrition Industry Faces Unique Challenges Amid the Pandemic
- Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products
- Amino Acids Foray into Skin Care Formulations
- Methionine: An Essential Amino Acid for Food & Feed Sectors
- Demand for Methionine Continues to Rise from Animal Feed Market
- Rising Consumption of Poultry Bodes Well for Market
- Synthetic Methionine in Poultry Diet
- China: A Major Methionine Market
- Glutamic Acid Market: Poised for Growth
- Lysine Demand Growing at a High Rate
- Aspartame Usage Boosts Demand for L-phenylalanine
- D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications
- D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material for Pharmaceuticals
- Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids
- Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market
- Shift towards Fermentation to Transform Amino Acids Market
- Synthesis Applications: A Growing Application Area
- Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) Gaining Ground
- Artificial Amino Acids Gaining Prominence
- DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition
- Focus on Amino Acid Balancing for Ruminants
- Granular Amino Acids for Achieving Precise Usage in Formulations and Production
- Researchers Demonstrate Role of Cysteine and Theanine in COVID Treatment
- Macro Factors Influencing Trends in the Amino Acids Market
- Ballooning Global Population
- Urbanization Trend
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 113 Featured)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
- Amino GmbH
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BBCA Group
- Cargill, Inc.
- China National BlueStar (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Adisseo France S.A.S.
- CJ Cheil Jedang
- DAESANG Corporation
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fufeng Group Company Limited
- Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
- ITOCHU CHEMICAL FRONTIER Corporation
- Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd
- Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Ningxia Eppen Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Novus International, Inc.
- Royal DSM N.V.
- Shandong Shouguang Juneng Group Golden Corn Co., Ltd.
- Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
