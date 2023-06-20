Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Size To Grow USD 50.16 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 32.8%

New York, United States , June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Size is to grow from USD 2.94 billion in 2022 to USD 50.16 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.8% during the forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) sensors are devices that capture and interpret data from the physical world to enable AI systems to perceive and interact with their environment. These sensors use various technologies such as cameras, microphones, accelerometers, and gyroscopes to gather data on visual, auditory, and motion inputs. AI algorithms then analyze and interpret this data to make informed decisions and responses. AI sensors play a crucial role in applications such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, surveillance systems, and smart home devices. By providing valuable input to AI systems, these sensors enhance their ability to understand and navigate the world around them.

Report Coverage

This research report categorizes the market for artificial intelligence sensors market based on various segments and regions and forecasts revenue growth and analyzes trends in each submarket. The report analyses the key growth drivers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the artificial intelligence sensors market. Recent market developments and competitive strategies such as expansion, product launch, and development, partnership, merger, and acquisition have been included to draw the competitive landscape in the market. The report strategically identifies and profiles the key market players and analyses their core competencies in each sub-segments of the artificial intelligence sensors market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 215 pages with 135 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Neural Networks, Case-Based Reasoning, Inductive Learning, and Ambient- Intelligence), By Sensor Type (Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Optical Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, Motion Sensors, and Navigation Sensors), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Context-aware Computing), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Robotics, Smart Home Automation, and Agriculture), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032".

The neural networks are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 34.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the type, the global artificial intelligence sensors market is segmented into neural networks, case-based reasoning, inductive learning, and ambient- intelligence. The neural networks segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forecast period within the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sensors market. This growth can be attributed to several factors. Neural networks have shown immense potential in various AI applications, including image recognition, natural language processing, and predictive analytics. The ability of neural networks to mimic the human brain's learning and decision-making processes has garnered attention and investment. Additionally, advancements in hardware acceleration technologies, such as specialized AI chips, have boosted the performance and efficiency of neural networks. Furthermore, the increasing availability of large datasets for training neural networks and the rise of deep learning algorithms have further propelled the growth of the neural networks segment in the AI sensors market.

The machine learning segment held the largest market share of around 38.7% in 2022.

Based on technology, the global artificial intelligence sensors market is segmented into natural language processing, machine learning, computer vision, and context-aware computing. The machine learning segment has dominated the AI sensors market, holding the largest market share. Machine learning algorithms have proven to be crucial in analyzing sensor data, extracting patterns, and making predictions. This technology enables AI systems to learn and improve over time, enhancing their capabilities in various applications. The ability of machine learning to handle complex and large-scale datasets, coupled with advancements in hardware and software, has propelled its adoption. The wide range of applications, including image recognition, predictive analytics, and natural language processing, has contributed to the machine learning segment's market dominance in the AI sensors industry.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a highest CAGR of around 36.3% over the projected period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is poised for significant growth in the forecast period within the artificial intelligence sensors market. The region's growth can be attributed to several factors. The Asia-Pacific has a large and rapidly expanding consumer market, along with a thriving manufacturing sector. This drives the demand for AI-driven applications and technologies, including AI sensors. Additionally, governments in countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are actively promoting AI development through supportive policies and investments, further stimulating the market. Moreover, the region is witnessing advancements in sensor technologies, along with the rise of local AI startups and research centers.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global artificial intelligence sensors market include Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Robert Bosch GmbH, Goertek Inc., Baidu, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hokuriku Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Sensata Technologies, Inc., Sensirion AG, Sensortek Technology Corporation, Silicon Sensing Systems Limited, and Sony Corporation.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global artificial intelligence sensors market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, By Type

Neural Networks

Case-Based Reasoning

Inductive Learning

Ambient-Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, By Sensor Type

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Optical Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

Motion Sensors

Navigation Sensors

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, By Technology

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Context-aware Computing

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Robotics

Smart Home Automation

Agriculture

Artificial Intelligence Sensors Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



