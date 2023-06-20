New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorectal Cancer Screening Market: By End user ; By Screening Test, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469615/?utm_source=GNW



Bowel cancer and colon cancer are other names for colorectal cancer (CRC). It is the growth of cancer in the colon or rectum. With colonoscopy, a thorough diagnosis and effective therapy are possible without a big operation. The polyps can also be removed with a colonoscope. Adenomas, polyps, and illness signs can all be found using diagnostic processes employed in colorectal cancer screening tests in vitro. The large intestine, colon, and rectum exhibit aberrant cell proliferation in colorectal cancer, a medical disorder. The market for in colorectal cancer screening is anticipated to grow in response to the increased incidence of the disease.



The Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.8% in 2032.

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is expected to surpass USD 29.10 billion by 2032 from USD 16.24 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.8% in the coming years, i.e., 2022-32. The government’s increased investment in R&D and the demand for early diagnoses are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the market growth is boosted by the extensive research and development conducted by commercial and public organisations. Over the course of the forecast period, factors such the rising incidence of colorectal cancer, recommendations from government agencies for early screening, technical improvements, and the introduction of new products are projected to boost market expansion.



The Colonoscopy segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is categorized on the basis of Screening Test into Flexible Sigmoidoscopy, Stool-Based Tests, CT Colonography and Colonoscopy. In 2021, the Colonoscopy segment held the highest this is due to the screening test’s global ability to recognise and effectively eradicate both pro-malignant and malignant tumours.

The hospitals segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during 2022-32

Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is categorized on the basis of end user into Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories and Others. The hospitals sector generated the largest revenue share in 2021 and had a profitable CAGR throughout the projection period. This is attributable to the rise in colorectal cancer cases and improvements in screening methods used in hospitals around the world. Independent diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to experience profitable CAGR growth during the predicted period. The reason for this is that there are now more tests being performed in these labs as a result of patients’ growing knowledge of the advantages of early cancer detection.



Growth Drivers

Rising Cases of Cancer and Increased Use of Healthcare Equipment Is Driving Growth

Poor Eating Habits, Lifestyle Changes and Urban Air Pollution Are Expected to Surge Demand



Restraint

Lack Of Experienced Workers and High Equipment Cost Is Likely to Hamper the Market Growth



• Sysmex Corporation

• Hemosure Inc

• Epigenomics Inc

• Novigenix SA

• Clinical Genomics Technologies

• Quidel

• Siemens

• GE Healthcare

• Abbott

• Exact Sciences

• Other Prominent Players



Colorectal Cancer Screening Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America had the largest share in the market of Colorectal Cancer Screening. Government initiatives regarding promotion of efficient treatment facilities is also likely to promote growth in the North American region. Over the course of the forecast period, factors such the rising incidence of colorectal cancer, recommendations from government agencies for early screening, technical improvements, and the introduction of new products are projected to boost market expansion in the region of North America.



• By Screening Test

o Stool-Based Tests

o Flexible Sigmoidoscopy

o CT Colonography

o Colonoscopy

• By End use

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Others

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 3-month post-sales analyst support.

