Blackfeet Nation, Table Trac, Inc. Expand Operations with New Site

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, today announced an additional contract with the Blackfeet Nation.



Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc, stated, “It’s always an exciting and significant event when an existing customer chooses CasinoTrac to grow alongside them.” The contract covers an additional CasinoTrac™ CMS installation for The Peak Restaurant, which operates as a satellite location to Glacier Peaks Hotel & Casino.

Heather Iron Shirt, General Manager of Glacier Peaks Casino, shared, “We added CasinoTrac to our new site, The Peak Restaurant, because we knew we would get a great product.” The Blackfeet Nation and Table Trac first became partners in 2011. “We are excited to start a new adventure together,” Ms. Iron Shirt said, in closing.

Hoehne elaborated, “Most important, is being a partner with a community leader of the Blackfeet Nation’s stature. Their recent collaboration driving human trafficking awareness and active shooter training is something to be proud of, real-time issues of universal concern.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems. The company has systems installed in North, South, and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/.

About Blackfeet Nation

The Blackfeet Indian Reservation is home to the 17,321-member Blackfeet Nation, one of the 10 largest tribes in the United States. Established by treaty in 1855, the reservation is located in northwest Montana. The Blackfeet Nation operate several economic enterprises, for the benefit of the tribe. In addition to Glacier Peaks Hotel & Casino, the Blackfeet Heritage Center and Art Gallery, Glacier Family Foods, Oki Communications, Star Link Cable, and The Peak Restaurant are owned and operated, by the tribe.