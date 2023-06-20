New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Equity Management Software: By Type, By Application, By Deployment, And Region – Global Analysis Of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2021–2022 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469614/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Equity Management Software is a software system that helps in tracking and managing equity in a company. It is also known as Cap Table Software. The software makes the complex process of issuing equity, maintaining compliance, receiving 409A valuations and staying on top of capitalization tables much easier for the companies. It is used as a centralized location for all equity-related activities by firms and it also reduces the need of legal teams for every issuance.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Equity Management Software market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 11.2% in 2031.

Equity Management Software to surpass USD 1.3 billion by 2031 from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.2% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. According to the report, the market for equity software management is anticipated to grow owing to the rapid need for preventive maintenance among companies and increasing usage by government organizations for improving human asset division-based decisions along with rising research & developmental activities.



EQUITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE: SEGMENTS

Start-Ups segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Application, Equity Management Software Market is classified into Start-Ups, Private Corporation, Financial Teams, Listed Firm and Others. During the forecast period, the Start-Ups segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. Evolution of start-up culture has raised the need for maintaining transparent equity management among investors, owners and shareholders so as to enhance the business practices and to fuel the growth of the organization by focusing on other key factors.

Cloud segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Equity Management Software Market is fragmented on the basis of deployment into On-Premise and Cloud segment. During the forecast period the cloud segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR. Cloud based equity management software provides is cost-effective and it provides high security in administration of the company, owing to these factors will drive the market growth of this segment.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Need for Preventive Maintenance among Companies

Rising Usage by Government Agencies and Increasing Research & Development

Restraints

High Costs and Lack of Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries



EQUITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE:

Key Players

• Certent

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

• Carta

• Solium

• Imagineer Technology Group

• Capdesk

• Computershare

• Koger

• Altvia Solutions

• Preqin Solutions

• Gust

• Global Shares

• TruEquity

• Eqvista

• Euronext

• Other Prominent Players



EQUITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Equity Management Software Segments:

• By Type

o Basic ($ Under50/ Month)

o Standard ($50-100/Month)

o Senior (Above $100/Month)

• By Application

o Start-Ups

o Private Corporation

o Financial Teams

o Listed Firm

o Others

• By Deployment

o On-Premise

o Cloud

• Equity Management Software Dynamics

• Equity Management Software Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



