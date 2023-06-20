Autofuel Unveils Plans to Expand in the Middle East with Its Proprietary Robotic Refueling Technology

Grindsted, South Denmark, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autofuel, a leading innovator in automated robotic refueling systems, has announced its plans to expand into the Middle East market with its groundbreaking technology. The company's proprietary system, designed to transform the refueling process by eliminating human involvement, has garnered significant interest and positive feedback in initial pilot projects. The expansion into the Middle East market presents a tremendous opportunity for Autofuel to showcase its cutting-edge robotic refueling technology and provide a safer, more convenient refueling experience for customers.

Autofuel's automated robotic refueling system serves as a transformative link between vehicles and energy sources at gas stations. The system supports various types of fuels, including electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen cars, making it an ideal solution for the diverse future of mobility. By seamlessly integrating with existing dispensers without the need for modifications, Autofuel's system allows customers to refuel automatically or manually at the same dispenser, providing maximum flexibility and convenience.

Jonas Thor Olsen, the Co-founder of Autofuel, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into the Middle East, stating, "We have faced immense interest and demand from companies in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The Middle East market's receptiveness to robotic refueling and their familiarity with full-service refueling presents a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our technology and contribute to the future of mobility in the region."

With the Arabian Gulf region being a forerunner in adopting cutting-edge technology, the appeal of automated refueling is clear for a number of reasons. Chief among these is the advent of automated vehicles and their likely early adoption in the region, bringing with them a demand for driverless refueling. While Adverse weather conditions and cultural norms are among the reasons the Gulf region adopted fully staffed petrol stations early, an expanding middle class and recruitment issues mean they may soon be phased out.

Autofuel's system offers a multitude of benefits, including enhanced safety, convenience, and increased efficiency for both customers and gas station operators. By eliminating the need for human involvement in the refueling process, the system significantly reduces the risks associated with conventional gas stations. Safety features such as emergency stop buttons and obstacle-detection sensors ensure a secure refueling environment. Furthermore, the automated process streamlines operations, allowing for a constant stream of customers and optimizing traffic flow at gas stations.

"We are proud to have already made a positive impact on individuals' lives through our technology. Our fully automated refueling system has received tremendous feedback from customers, including disabled individuals who have experienced newfound independence. By enabling them to refuel their vehicles without assistance, we are empowering them to lead more independent lives", Jonas added.

Autofuel's expansion plans in the Middle East will include pilot projects in collaboration with gas station companies in the region, for which it has already received significant interest. Building on the success of its previous pilot projects in Finland, the company aims to further validate the capabilities and stability of its technology in real-world scenarios. These pilot projects will not only demonstrate the feasibility and reliability of Autofuel's system but also provide invaluable insights for future deployments.

The Middle East market, with its strong emphasis on full-service refueling, is poised to embrace robotic refueling technology. Autofuel's plans to partner with local distributors and gas station companies in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will pave the way for successful deployments and market penetration in the region.

Autofuel's expansion into the Middle East reaffirms its commitment to building the future infrastructure for mobility. By offering an innovative solution that caters to the evolving needs of customers and the diverse landscape of fuels, Autofuel is at the forefront of transforming the refueling experience and driving the mobility sector forward.

Media contact:

Name: Jonas Thor Olsen

Email: info@autofuel.eu











