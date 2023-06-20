New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market: By Type, By Indication, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469613/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Instruments used in surgical operations include surgical sealant and adhesive. Gripping, dissecting, occluding, and retracting are all possible using clamps. Hemostat clamps, aortic vascular clamps, bulldog forceps, and needle holders are only a few examples. During surgery, these clamps are usually employed to hold or grip tissue or blood arteries. Hemostat is a tiny ratchet-locking clamp used to grip blood vessels before cutting them apart. It can be curved or straight, making it useful for delicate dissection around vessels. Hemostatic forceps have the appearance of scissors.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

The global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8% in 2031.

Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market to surpass USD 4.6 billion by 2031 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 8% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. Factors such as the rise in the number of aesthetic, laparoscopic, and cardiac operations; the rise in various cancer kinds that necessitated surgical procedures; and the development of novel surgical tools by a large number of major players. Furthermore, as the prevalence of orthopedic problems rises, so does the demand for surgical sealants and adhesives to reduce surgical injuries, which is expected to drive market expansion.



GLOBAL TISSUE SEALANTS AND TISSUE ADHESIVE MARKET: SEGMENTS

Natural Biological Sealants and Adhesives segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

The global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market is segmented on the basis of type into Natural Biological Sealants and Adhesives, and Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives. Due to increased R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & medical device industry, a rise in demand for use in surgical procedures, and a surge in adoption of surgical instruments, the natural biological sealants, and adhesives sector dominated the industry in the previous years, and this trend is projected to continue in the forecast period as well.

Tissue Sealing & Hemostasis segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Tissue Sealants and Tissue Adhesive Market is classified on the basis of Indication into Tissue Sealing & Hemostasis, and Tissue Engineering. Due to an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries, a rise in the number of cardiac disorders, and an increase in demand for surgical sealants and adhesives to reduce surgical injuries, the tissue sealing and hemostasis segment was the leading contributor in 2020 and is expected to continue to lead during the forecast period.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The Growing Number of Surgeries and Increasing Cases of Orthopedic Disorders

Increasing Geriatric Population suffering from Cardiac Diseases



Restraint

Strict Regulatory Policies and Significantly Priced Products



GLOBAL TISSUE SEALANTS AND TISSUE ADHESIVE MARKET:

Key Players

• Baxter International, Inc.

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

• CryoLife, Inc.

• C.R. Bard, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cohera Medical, Inc.

• Ethicon, Inc. [J&J]

• Mallinckrodt plc

• Cardinal Health

• Integra LifeSciences

• Other Prominent Players



