Push Buttons and Signaling Devices Global Market is Projected to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030: Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors Growth

The global market for Push Buttons and Signaling Devices estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Signaling Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Push Buttons segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $510.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Push Buttons and Signaling Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$510.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$361.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 735 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Push Buttons and Signaling Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies, Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021

How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - "Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing"

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

How the Oil & Gas, Automotive, Power & Chemical Industries Were Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

The Automotive Industry

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Oil & Gas Sector

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2020

The Power Sector

Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

The Chemical Industry

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Push Buttons and Signaling Devices: Definition, Importance & Types

Here's How the Audio/Visual (AV) Signaling Devices Market is Faring

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

World Brands

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Hazardous Area Compliance Drives Demand for Push Buttons and Signaling Devices

Rise in Workplace Accidents in Hazardous Facilities Favors Market Growth

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Hazardous Area Safety Equipment: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Industrial Safety Regulations Underpin Market Growth

Growing Costs Associated With Workplace Injuries & Absenteeism Encourages Voluntary Investments in Worker Safety Technologies

The Sizeable Impact of Employee Absenteeism on Productivity & Revenue Means Companies Need to Step-Up Their Safety Programs: Direct Costs of Worker Absence as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

An Attempt to Measure the Productivity Loss Suffered Due to Absent Employees Reveals Why Companies Need to Prioritize Safety Programs & Strategies: Total Cost of Productivity Loss as a Percentage of Payroll Expenditure

High Cost of Unplanned Absence Means Health & Safety of Workers Should Take Center Stage if Companies Plan to Be Successful: Impact of Unplanned Absence (% Disruption Caused)

With Industrial Safety Being a Core Part of Smart Factory & Industry 4.0, Market to Benefit From Increasing Investments in These Technologies

Building Codes & Feature Rich Models Sustain Demand for Fire Alarms

Growing Focus on Safety in Oil & Gas Industry to Benefit Market Growth

Chemical Companies Rely on Safety Equipment to Ensure Workplace Safety

Presence of Gases & Vapors Bring Food & Beverage Industry Into the Spotlight as a Major End-Use Sector

Strobe Beacons, A Popular & Widely Adopted Type of Signaling Device

Global Strobe Beacons Market by Type (in %) for 2020E

Sound-Signaling Devices Rises in Popularity Spurring Growth of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs)

Rollout of New Models and Ease of Installation Drive Adoption of Push Buttons in Industrial Operations

Extensive Use in the Automotive Industry to Give a Boost to Market Prospects

Integration of More Functionalities into Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switches Opens Up New Opportunities

