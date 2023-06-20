New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Rack Market: By Type ; By End Use, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2020 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469612/?utm_source=GNW



Car rack is a rack that is installed on the roof of a vehicle to carry luggage, bicycles, and other carriers. The car rack enables the user to transport luggage while preserving interior space for occupants. Towers, fitting pieces, crossbars, and gear mounts are the components of a car rack. Furthermore, car racks come in a variety of sizes and materials depending on their intended use, the strength of the luggage, and the type of vehicle. Racks are commonly made of lightweight materials such as aluminium alloy, composite plastic, and steel. Luggage or items are placed on the rack to maximise passenger space and comfort while travelling. Furthermore, car racks do not jeopardies the safety of passengers.



Global Car Rack Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.4% in 2031.

Global Car Rack Market is expected to surpass USD 7.16 billion by 2031 from USD 4.13 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.4% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. The car rack market is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing product innovations and consumer interest in adventure and recreation sports. Another important factor driving the growth of the car rack market is the demand for extra luggage space. The expansion of the tourism industry and increased migration activities are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for car rack market participants during the forecast period.



Roof box segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on type, global Car Rack Market is fragmented into Bike car rack, Roof rack, Ski rack, Roof box, Water sports carrier and Others. During the forecasted period, roofbox held the largest market share. Roof boxes are used to make more interior space in a vehicle. Roof boxes are large boxes that are attached to the top of a car. Furthermore, the roof box protects the luggage carried. The primary benefit of a roof rack is its ease of attachment and removal.

Commercial vehicle segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Car Rack Market is classified on the basis of End use into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In the forecasted period, commercial vehicle is the largest distribution channel in the Car Rack market. The widespread use of ski and watersport carriers for outdoor and recreational activities is also fueling market expansion. With a growing young population and a growing interest in adventure sports, there is a growing demand for long-lasting and aesthetically pleasing car racks for extra luggage space.



Drivers

Increasing automotive industry and use of ski and watersport carriers

Increase in population growth and rise in compact SUVs



Restraint

Issues in quality



• Saris

• Thule Group

• Yakima Products Inc.

• Allen Sports

• Cruzber SA

• ACPS Automotive

• Malone Auto Racks

• Kuat Car Racks

• Car Mate Mfg. Co. Ltd

• Rhino RackUSA LLC

• Other Prominent Players



