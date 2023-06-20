ChristianaCare Rated as one of the United States’ Best Hospitals by Newsweek for Fifth Consecutive Year

WILMINGTON, Del., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, ChristianaCare has earned a spot in Newsweek’s exclusive list of the World’s Best Hospitals – United States, recognized for consistently being at the forefront in care, research and innovation.

“Receiving this honor year after year is a testament to the work ChristianaCare caregivers do each day to create health together so that every person can flourish,” said ChristianaCare President & CEO Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH. “At its core our mission is a simple, yet profound, one. We take care of people. And I am so proud of everyone in this organization for what five-straight years of being called one of the World’s Best Hospitals says about the exceptional quality of the care we provide.”

Headquartered in Wilmington, Del., ChristianaCare ranked 81st in the United States in the annual list that ranks 2,300 hospitals in 28 countries.

“ChristianaCare has gained a global reputation thanks to our unwavering focus to provide expert, high-quality care,” said Kert Anzilotti, M.D., MBA, chief medical officer at ChristianaCare. “This award belongs to all our caregivers, who continuously seek new knowledge, are true to their word and are committed to delivering exceptional care to every patient we serve.”

Compiled by Newsweek and the global data firm Statista, the lists are based on the following data sources:

Recommendations from tens of thousands of doctors, health care professionals and managers across the world. The survey asked participants to recommend hospitals in their own country as well as in other countries. The survey did not permit recommendations of the health professional’s own hospital.

Patient surveys originating from publicly available data that included areas such as their general satisfaction with the hospital and their satisfaction with their medical care.

Hospital quality metrics such as data on the quality of care for specific treatments, data on hygiene measures and patient safety, and data on clinician-patient ratios.

The Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROM) surveys, which are standardized, validated questionnaires completed by patients to measure their well-being and quality of life.

The recognition by Newsweek echoes other quality recognitions that ChristianaCare has received during the past 12 months: