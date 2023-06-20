Global 3D Scanners Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Scanners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Scanners estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optical segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The 3D Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3D Scanning

Types of 3D Scanners

3D Scanners by Range

End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners

3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models

3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market

Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment

Global Portable 3D Scanners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners

Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries

While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World 3D Scanners Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World 3D Scanners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

3D Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market

Global 3D Printing Market: Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors

3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering

Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market

3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production

Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index Ranking by Country for the Year 2020

Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice

As the Rate of Human Violence Increases Due to Factors in the Environment & in the Human Mind, 3D Scanners Will Benefit from the Increased Demand for Newer Forensic Tools to Nail Killers: Number of Intentional Homicides Worldwide (Per 100,000 People) by Country for the Year 2019

3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity

A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors

Healthcare Industry

3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential

3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time

3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details

A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners

Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications

MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth

3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Aerospace and Defense Industry

3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings

High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Automobile Industry

Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Architecture and Construction Industry

Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World's Cultural and Historical Heritages

Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency

3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe's Cultural Heritage

3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry

World Energy Production by Source: 2017

Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants

Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and Electrical Power (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Reactors and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR, LWGR, GCR, and FBR

Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology

Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth

Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects

New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans

Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System

3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets

Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review

An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners

A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners

Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS

Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market

Intelligence Property Issues

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

