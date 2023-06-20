Global 3D Scanners Strategic Business Report 2023: 3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering

Dublin, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Scanners: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D Scanners estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Laser, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Optical segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The 3D Scanners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$797.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|393
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$5.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$8.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 3D Scanning
- Types of 3D Scanners
- 3D Scanners by Range
- End-Use Applications of 3D Scanners
- 3D Scanner: A Technology to Collect Data about Real-World Objects or Environment for Creating Digital 3D Models
- 3D Scanners: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- Recent Market Activity
- Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology for Expanding Range of Applications Bodes Well for 3D Scanners Market
- Fixed CMM-based 3D Scanners: Major Product Segment
- Global Portable 3D Scanners Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019
- Automotive Sector: Major Application Market for 3D Scanners
- Select Applications Areas of 3D Scanners in Key Industries
- While Developed Regions Represent Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World 3D Scanners Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World 3D Scanners Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
- Economic Scenario and Its Impact on 3D Scanners Market
- Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
- 3D Scanners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- With 3D Printing Market Recording Robust Gains, Tremendous Growth Potential in Store for 3D Scanners Market
- Global 3D Printing Market: Spending in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- 3D Scanning Technology Gains Prominence for Inspection & Quality Control Applications in Varied Sectors
- 3D Scanners Emerge as a Transformative Technology for Reverse Engineering
- Software, New Applications and Advent of Metal & Ceramic 3D Printers: Among the Key Trends to Influence 3D Scanners Market
- 3D Scanners, the Next Big Leap in Manufacturing as Companies Prepare for an Era of Rapid Innovation & Zero Error Production
- Rising Competitive Index Scores Drives Adoption of Efficiency Enhancing Production Technologies: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness Index Ranking by Country for the Year 2020
- Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018
- 3D Scanners in Forensics: A Big Step Forward in Bringing Criminals to Justice
- As the Rate of Human Violence Increases Due to Factors in the Environment & in the Human Mind, 3D Scanners Will Benefit from the Increased Demand for Newer Forensic Tools to Nail Killers: Number of Intentional Homicides Worldwide (Per 100,000 People) by Country for the Year 2019
- 3D Scanners in Supply Chain: Playing a Vital Role in Improving Speed, Accuracy and Productivity
- A Glance at Select End-Use Sectors
- Healthcare Industry
- 3D Scanners in Medicine: Tremendous Growth Potential
- 3D Scanning Reduces Medical Costs and Saves Time
- 3D Body Scanning: Capturing Human Body Details
- A Review of Popular 3D Body Scanners
- Growing Prominence of 3D Technology in Medical Applications
- MRI 3D Imaging Market Poised for Growth
- 3D Ultrasound Market on Strong Growth Path
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- Aerospace and Defense Industry
- 3D Laser Scanner Finds Use in Aerospace Investment Castings
- High Growth Opportunities in Aerospace & Defense Sector
- Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
- Automobile Industry
- Global Passenger Car Production & Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
- Architecture and Construction Industry
- Rising Importance of 3D Scanners in Protecting and Preserving World's Cultural and Historical Heritages
- Art Market Turns to 3D Scanning Technology to Prevent Forgeries and Improve Marketplace Transparency
- 3D Laser Scanning Supports Europe's Cultural Heritage
- 3D Scanners: Improving Efficiency of Power Generation Industry
- World Energy Production by Source: 2017
- Detecting Pipe Problems with 3D Scanners in Nuclear Power Plants
- Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and Electrical Power (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Reactors and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR, LWGR, GCR, and FBR
- Education Sector Transforms with Growing Use of 3D Scanning Technology
- Technology Advancements in 3D Scanning Space Boost Market Growth
- Fraunhofer IGD Unveils 3D Scanning System for Real-Time Autonomous Scanning of Objects
- New Zealand Scientists Develop MARS Spectral X-Ray Scanner for Scanning Humans
- Lantos Technologies Unveils 3D Ear Scanning System
- 3D Scanning Tech Helps Create Safer Football Helmets
- Select Popular 3D Scanners: A Review
- An Overview of Select Low-Cost 3D Scanners
- A Glance at Select Popular Portable 3D Scanners
- Popular 3D Scanner Apps for Android and iOS
- Copyright Infringement: A Potential Issue Facing 3D Scanning Market
- Intelligence Property Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
