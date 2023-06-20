PATTISON Outdoor Partners with Transit Tracking Application TransSee





Pictured above: TTC Bus in Downtown Toronto, trackable with TransSee GPS enabled tracking software

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor is proud to announce the latest addition to a growing collection of transit partnerships. In 2023, the transit tracking application, TransSee, partnered with PATTISON to increase visibility and tracking of transit vehicles.

Tracking the weekly movements of transit vehicles can be tricky but TransSee makes it easy with its GPS enabled tracking software. Providing real-time bus tracking and even next vehicle predictions for an ever-increasing list of transit authorities across North America as well as access to vehicle tracking history including schedule adherence, trips by route or vehicle and individual trip traces. TransSee can also generate reports and charts that let you identify transit problems at a glance.

This partnership between PATTISON Outdoor and TransSee will allow for a deeper understanding of which ads are currently running and where. It will also assist with learning which vehicles have been pulled from operation for an extended period of time. This data helps PATTISON to better manage client campaigns and makes communication with transit authorities even easier.

“The TransSee platform has proven to be a valuable tool for managing and monitoring transit vehicle movement with all our transit authorities,” said Cam Milne, VP and GM of Sales in the Central Region. “This functionality and insight allows Pattison to better manage campaign delivery and ensure we maximize exposure for our clients.”

As Canada’s leading provider of transit advertising, with over 35 transit authority partnerships across Canada, PATTISON Outdoor is committed to building and refining its processes, giving clients more confidence when booking their next campaign.

To learn more about TransSee, visit: https://www.TransSee.ca/

About PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON Outdoor helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services. With its roots reaching back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, residential, office, and street level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

www.pattisonoutdoor.com

www.linkedin.com/company/pattison-outdoor

www.instagram.com/pattisonoutdoor

www.facebook.com/pattisonoutdooradvertising

www.twitter.com/pattisonoutdoor

https://www.youtube.com/PattisonOOH/

About TransSee

Established in 2010, TransSee is a web-based application that provides real time transit predictions to individual transit riders. With no app download needed, users can access TransSee from any device to obtain detailed, insightful and critical transit-related information that helps them make the best decisions for their commute.

www.transsee.ca

www.twitter.com/transsee

For more information contact:

Cameron Milne

Vice President and General Manager, Central Region

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising

(905) 282-6937

CMilne@pattisonoutdoor.com

Darwin O’Connor

TransSee

(416) 577-4151

doconnor@transsee.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ef879c3-0af8-4baf-a300-225322be4d99