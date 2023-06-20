Rising Demand for Cardiovascular Health Boosts Global Omega-3 PUFA Market Growth

Westford, USA, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the Omega-3 PUFA market is on the rise as consumers become more aware of its potential health benefits. EPA is one of the many types of omega-3 fatty acids and has been shown to help prevent and reverse heart disease, decrease the irregular heartbeats and reduce inflammation, among other benefits. The increasing demand for these products results from growing consumer consciousness towards a healthier lifestyle. As a result, per capita spending on EPA and other omega-3 PUFA products is expected to increase in the coming years.

Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids are essential for strengthening the cardiovascular system and can be obtained from both marine and botanical sources. In addition, these polyunsaturated fatty acids are vital for anti-inflammatory activities in the cell membrane, which improves the immune system's response to illnesses in the human body.

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) Segment is Anticipated to Grow Due to its Rising Ability to Lower Bad Cholesterol

The Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) segment held the largest share in 2022, owing to its ability to lower bad cholesterol and improve health in individuals with blood pressure issues. The demand for DHA omega-3 is expected to increase with the rising incidence of coronary heart disease globally. In addition, the use of DHA in food and beverage applications, especially in clear drinks, has expanded owing to advancements in emulsion, microencapsulation and stabilization technologies that have overcome the sensitivity to oxidation. These developments are expected to drive the growth of the DHA segment in the Omega-3 PUFA market.

North America held the largest share at 37.3 percent. This can be attributed to increased research and development and better medicine penetration. The market in this region is growing due to the increasing usage of dietary supplements, the growing awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 PUFAs, rising healthcare spending and improved healthcare infrastructure.

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Rising Consumer Awareness about Leading a Healthier Lifestyle

The Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) segment is expected to exhibit a high growth rate during the forecast period. Consumption of these products can help reduce irregular heartbeats, including inflammation, peripheral artery disease, major coronary events and anticoagulation, as EPA can aid in preventing and reversing heart disease. As a result, consumer awareness for leading a healthier lifestyle drives per capita spending towards this market. Cold-water fish, nuts, seeds, and plant-based oils are some foods most frequently high in eicosapentaenoic acid.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience high growth in the Omega-3 PUFA market. The demand for foods with high fiber content from consumers is one of the reasons for the market's growth. Emerging countries in this region, such as India and China have large expanses of farmland and produce high-fibre content plants and oilseeds, the primary raw materials for fibre and specialty carbohydrate components.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Omega-3 PUFA market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Omega-3 PUFA Market

Cargill Incorporated acquired Croda's Biobased industrial business to utilize the company's technologies and chemical business to develop new products that meet the varying requirements of consumers globally in 2021. By leveraging different technologies, Cargill can offer numerous innovative omega-3 PUFA supplements to consumers, which is expected to play a significant role in business expansion.

Pharma Marine partnered with GEA, a well-established and active food and beverage industry member, to expand fish oil production on Norway's west coast in 2021. This strategic partnership aims to increase the production of fish oil, a major source of omega-3 PUFA, to meet the growing demand from consumers for these supplements. In addition, the collaboration is expected to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the fish oil production process and enhance the quality of the end product.

