Heat Pump Market is Forecasted to Cross US$ 168.76 Billion at a CAGR of 9.0% by 2032: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Heat Pump Market reached a valuation of US$ 71.29 Billion in 2022. Furthermore, across the 2022-2032 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a whopping 9.0% CAGR, reaching US$ 168.76 Billion. Some of the factors that drive the growth of the heat pump market include replacement of conventional fuel-based heating method by heat pump technology and significant adoption of heat pump technology in residential applications as a cost-effective heating method.



Moreover, heat pump technology contributed substantially to the reduction of CO 2 emissions and also complies with regulatory norms. As a result, growing environmental concerns and favorable regulatory policies further fuel the global heat pump market growth.

The industry remains influenced by continued improvements in electricity generation from renewable heating and cooling technology, and exploration on future heat pump implementations. Adoption of eco-friendly alternatives to conventional heating appliances for arresting carbon emissions and growing demand for Integration of IoT with heat pumps continues to fuel the sales of heat pumps.

Latest trends of heat pumps, growing demand for industrial heat pumps, and rising adoption of heat pump technology in residential applications are the factors driving the expansion of the market for heat pumps. The IoT (Internet of Things) based heat pumps enable predictive maintenance, real-time monitoring and remote diagnostics of components. The Internet of Things based heat pumps consist of smart thermostats that help monitor environmental changes and communicate with their water heater equipment. End users from different sectors are increasingly adopting heat pumps.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to Fact.MR, a CAGR of 3.9% was recorded for the Heat Pump market from 2017-2021

In FY 2021, the Heat Pump market reached a valuation of US$ 65.4 Billion

The market is likely to register a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.0% in 2022

By Product Type, the Air Source Heat Pumps Segment is expected to dominate the market, documenting an 8.9% value CAGR

As per Fact.MR’s projections, the market for Heat Pump in the US will likely expand at an 8.8% CAGR

The Chinese Heat Pump market is expected to expand at an 8.6% CAGR

“The increasing need to curb dependence on fossil fuels and look for an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners and change in climate conditions across the globe will emerge as the major factor driving market growth,” comments an analyst at Fact.MR.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Heat Pump Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Heat Pump in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

In January 2022, Johnson Controls had acquired FogHorn, a leading developer of Edge AI software for industrial and commercial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This development will help Johnson Controls to boost its building solutions business.

In October 2021, Carrier Global acquired Nlyte Software, a leader in data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software. The development is expected to add automated solutions to the HVAC business segment.

In September 2021, Carrier China, a part of Carrier Global, collaborated with Huadian Corporation for providing centrifugal chillers, which will be installed at Guangzhou Wanbo Central Energy Station, in China.

In June 2021, DENSO and NTT Data announced the completion of a joint verification test to improve mobility experiences by leveraging data on vehicle and human flows. The test aims to improve mobility experiences and services, as well as to assist businesses in attracting potential clients with the changing consumer behavior.

Prominent Market Players

Trane Inc.

Midea Group

NIBE Group

Panasonic Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Glen Dimplex Group

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co KG

Flamingo Heat Pumps

Efficiency Maine

Ingersoll Rand, Plc.

Melrose Industries Plc.

Key Segments Covered in the Heat Pump Industry Survey

By Product Type: Air Source Water Source Ground Source

By Rated Capacity: Up to 10 kW 10–20 kW 20–30 kW Above 30 kW

By Application: Residential Commercial Industrial

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East Africa





More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Heat Pump market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (air source heat pumps, water source heat pumps, and ground source heat pumps), system type (air-to-air heat pumps, air-to-water heat pumps, electric heat pumps, and geothermal heat pumps), rated capacity (heat pump up to 10 kw, 10–20 kw heat pump, 20–30 kw heat pump, and heat pump above 30 kw), application (residential sector, commercial sector, hospitality sector, retail sector, education sector, industrial sector, food & beverage sector, paper & pulp sector, and chemicals & petrochemicals sector) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

