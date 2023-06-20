New York, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium Mining Market: By Type, By Source, By Application, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469611/?utm_source=GNW



PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Lithium is a chemical element that has multiple industrial applications in modern product manufacture including electronics, vehicles, and healthcare. It can be found in a variety of grease lubricants, pharmaceuticals, lithium-ion batteries, and other applications. In addition to the applications listed above, it can be used to treat a variety of mental illnesses and eating disorders, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anorexia, and bulimia. Because lithium-ion batteries are one of the lightest metals, the majority of electric car manufacturers choose them to preserve vehicle economy.



MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

Global Lithium Mining Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 6.7% by 2031

Global Lithium Mining Market to surpass USD 3.1 billion by 2031 from USD 1.6 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.7% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-2031. The market is likely to be driven by factors such as expanding electric car sales and the rising need for batteries. Furthermore, as the demand for electrical and electronic items grows, so does the demand for batteries. During the next assessment period, the rapid adoption of electric vehicles in emerging economies is predicted to generate substantial prospects for the worldwide lithium mining market.



GLOBAL LITHIUM MINING MARKET: SEGMENTS

Lithium Carbonate segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

On the basis of Type, the global Lithium Mining Market is fragmented into Lithium Carbonate, and Lithium Hydroxide. Lithium carbonate accounts for the majority of mining because of its widespread production from brines and hard rock mining. It is simple to create, and thus accounts for the majority of metal produced. It’s widely utilized in the glass and ceramic industries, as well as in the medical field to treat mental health issues. The concentrate segment is likely to rise indirectly as hard rock mining activities increase around the world. A rapid increase in chloride production is projected as a result of new technological breakthroughs in brine manufacturing.

Hard Rock segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Global Lithium Mining Market is classified on the basis of Source into Brine, Hard Rock, and Others. The hard rock sector dominates the market due to the largest quantity of reserves in the globe in the form of hard rocks. The earth’s brine deposits are likewise abundant, but they aren’t being used to their full potential. Bolivia’s salt flats are a good illustration of this.



MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

The Explosive Use of Lithium Mining in Air treatment Applications

Growing Applications in Consumer Electronics and the Automotive Sector



Restraint

Strict Regulations for Environment Protection



GLOBAL LITHIUM MINING MARKET:

Key Players

• Albemarle

(Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis)

• Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium

• Livent

• Nemaska Lithium

• Orocobre limited

• Sichuan Tianqi Lithium Industries

• SQM

• Lithium Americas Corp

• Youngy Corporation Ltd

• Mineral Resources Limited

• Other Prominent Players



THE GLOBAL LITHIUM MINING MARKET REPORT ALSO CONTAINS ANALYSIS ON:



Lithium Mining Market Segments:

• By Type

o Lithium Carbonate

o Lithium Hydroxide

• By Source

o Brine

o Hard Rock

o Others

• By Application

o Battery

o Ceramics and Glass

o Lubricants & Grease

o Polymer

o Flux Powder

o Refrigeration

o Others

• Lithium Mining Market Dynamics

• Lithium Mining Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints



