Our Origin is Organic: Introducing the First Premium Organic Sparkling Water in Canada, Origin Organic

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians who enjoy organic flavours and premium sparkling water can now reach for newly launched Origin Organic, available across Canada. Set to disrupt the robust sparkling water market, this is Canada’s first premium organic sparkling water, flavoured with 100 per cent organic, high-quality, non-GMO ingredients, and available in three refreshing flavours – Peach, Lime, and Triple Berry.



"We believe that organic is more than just a label; it's a way of life," says Jennifer Semley Robert, Marketing Director at BlueTriton Brands. "Origin Organic will satisfy Canadians’ taste buds, but also align with their values. Today’s consumer can indulge in a sparkling water experience that is pure, organic, and undeniably refreshing, elevating everyday moments."

In celebration of the Canadian launch, Origin Organic has partnered with three inspirational Canadian creatives – singer Savannah Ré, dancer Siphe November and Chef Nuit Regular – who share their unique, captivating origin stories. Those stories include:

Savannah Ré is a renowned, Juno Award winning singer-songwriter who captivates audiences with her moving melodies and powerful lyrics. Her journey from humble beginnings in Scarborough to international acclaim and a recent Juno win showcases the resilience and soulfulness of the Canadian music scene.

Siphe November joined the National Ballet of Canada in 2017 and is now a principal dancer with the company, after coming a long way from his upbringing in Zolani, South Africa. November uses his graceful movements to tell stories and inspire others with an unwavering artistic dedication. November embodies the essence of Origin Organic's commitment to individuality and bold expression.

Chef Nuit Regular is founder and executive chef of the wildly popular PAI restaurants, named after her hometown in Northern Thailand. She is a culinary mastermind known for her innovative, modernized approach to traditional Thai cuisine. Her success story exemplifies the spirit of entrepreneurship and the fusion of cultures that make Canada a vibrant and dynamic nation.

"We have a compelling origin story: we’re organic. With this campaign, we’re encouraging individuals to celebrate their roots and their passions. We want to honour these unique journeys and inspire others to embrace their own roots,” says Semley Robert.

Origin Organic’s sleek, recyclable aluminum cans embody sophistication and quality. Unlike other flavoured waters on the market, Origin Organic is set apart by its commitment to organic and non-GMO ingredients. It is available in select stores and online nationwide at Metro Ontario, Food Basics, Petro Canada, Shell, Parkland, Circle K, Rabba, Amazon, InstaCart and IGA Quebec. Origin Organic comes in a 6-pack of 355mL cans for $5.99.

The campaign was developed by Agency59 on strategy and creative, Community on social, Horizon on media and A&C on PR and influencers.

About Origin Organic

Origin Organic™ Natural Spring Sparkling Water is a new line of premium sparkling spring water, made with high quality, non-GMO organic ingredients and fruit flavours. Origin Organic is available in three flavours: Organic Lime, Organic Peach and Organic Triple Berry, all with a crisp, clean taste. Origin Organic is now available in Canada at select retailers, in-store and online.

About BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged national spring water, sparkling water and flavoured water brands including Pure Life® 100% spring water, Splash Blast™ flavoured water, Origin Organic® sparkling water and AC+ION alkaline water. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, with the Canadian head office in the Township of Puslinch, Ontario, BlueTriton Brands employs approximately 6,600 associates, inclusive of the US and Canada. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area in North America. The Company has 27 production facilities across North America, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship ("AWS") certified across 15 sites, including the first Canadian AWS Certified facility in Hope, BC.

